Roy Hodgson bid to revive Crystal Palace being hampered by one key problem

Roy Hodgson described Crystal Palace’s 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool on Saturday as a “gutting experience”, and his frustration was understandable.

A harsh second yellow card for Jordan Ayew after 75 minutes turned the game on its head, allowing Liverpool to come from behind to condemn Palace to their fourth defeat in five matches.

But Hodgson was gutted about more than just the result, as three more names were added to the struggling Eagles’ ever-growing list of injuries.

Striker Odsonne Edouard was replaced at the break with a knee injury, before midfielder Jefferson Lerma became the 10th player to suffer a hamstring problem since Hodgson returned as manager in March.

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews then made his Premier League debut in the 87th minute after No1 Sam Johnstone went down with a calf injury.

With summer signing Dean Henderson already sidelined, 29-year-old Matthews is likely to start on Saturday when Palace’s threadbare squad take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Eagles were already having to contend with a long list of absentees.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was added to Crystal Palace's injury list in the home defeat by Liverpool (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Cheick Doucoure, their most influential midfielder, is unlikely to play again this season after snapping his Achilles tendon, while Henderson could return from his thigh injury before the end of December.

Hodgson said he “doubts” Tyrick Mitchell (hip) or Eberechi Eze (ankle) will have recovered in time to feature against City, and Rob Holding may be out until the New Year with an ankle injury.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is currently hampered by a thigh injury which will keep him out until at least January, while Ayew is suspended because of his red card against Liverpool.

Speaking after last Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth, Hodgson said about Mitchell’s injury: “My relationship with muscle strains at Crystal Palace is not a good relationship”, and perhaps that has been more than just bad luck.

There have been a whopping 30 injuries at Palace since Hodgson returned, and it is understood that medical staff had to remind Hodgson on three separate occasions just last week not to overwork Michael Olise, who is at risk of a recurring injury.

Chairman Steve Parish will hope the intensity of Hodgson’s training methods are not contributing to their injury woes.

What is certain is that Palace’s lineup will look very different indeed at the Etihad. “We’ll put a team out with the players that are left”, said Hodgson.

Youngsters Naouirou Ahamada and the much-hyped Matheus Franca could start against the defending Premier League champions, and there may be game time off the bench for David Ozoh and Malcolm Ebiowei.

Until the transfer window opens on January 1, Palace must cope with what they have. It is little wonder Hodgson is so pessimistic.

“We’re going through a bad spell, and it looks like the bad spell will continue," he said. "It was going to be a tough ask anyway — now it’s become quasi-impossible.”