Roy Halladay’s true legacy was his perseverance

The following is a guest post from John Finger who covered Roy's playoff no-hitter for CSNPhilly at the time.

We knew it almost immediately, as soon as we took our seats in the press box. We knew we were going to see something special.

By the end of the first inning, we knew we were going to be witnessing history.

From 2010 and even to 2013, we knew we were going to see something pretty special whenever Roy Halladay took the mound to throw a baseball. We saw it during spring training where Roy was wrapping up his day by the time most of the writer types were rolling out of bed. Every day, from before the sun rose or even after ball games, we saw the drive.

Roy Halladay worked harder, smarter and better than anyone we ever saw before. He was revered by his teammates and the fans and never took anything for granted.

It was obvious.

So, when he pitched a perfect game in Miami and made the writers wait 45 minutes while he rode a stationary bike, we knew it was no act. And when he threw that no-hitter against the Reds in the first game of the 2010 postseason - his first-ever appearance in the playoffs - we had a sense almost immediately.

"I wonder how many times I would have struck out if I would have kept going up there," Scott Rolen said after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Halladay that night in October of 2010. Teammates for parts of two seasons in Toronto, Rolen knew what we were watching.

He knew it was inevitable.

"Being his teammate, [a no-hitter] could happen every time he goes out there. You know that," Rolen said on October 6, 2010. "You don't expect it, though. We didn't draw it up like that in our hitters' meetings, but we had our hands full. He's the best pitcher in baseball in my opinion."

Joey Votto, who grounded out three times that day, might have explained it the best.