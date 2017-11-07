Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40

Roy Halladay, the former MLB pitching star and two-time Cy Young winner, has dead after his plane crashed Tuesday afternoon into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida confirmed during a news conference Tuesday that Halladay died in the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. ET about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg. Initial reports said one person died in the crash but the victim wasn’t identified until the sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco didn’t immediately know what led to the accident. There was no mayday call, Nocco said. He said Halladay’s body was found near the plane. A full investigation will follow.

“Many know Roy as a Cy Young pitcher, a future hall of famer. One of the best pitchers ever in the game of baseball,” Nocco said. “We know Roy as a person. As a caring husband who lived his wife Brandy. Who loved his two boys tremendously. He coached our baseball teams. To Brandy, the boys and the whole family, we are so sad for your loss. We are praying for you. We know how much he means to you. And I can tell you from the bottom of our hearts, we know much you all meant to him.”

After he retired from baseball in 2013, Halladay got his pilot’s license. His father was a corporate pilot, so Halladay had grown up around planes and had flying in his blood. Last month, he announced on Twitter that he’d bought the Icon A5 plane that was involved in the accident. Since buying the plane, he’d posted videos of himself in it on his Twitter: