Roy H wins second straight Breeders' Cup Sprint

Los Angeles (AFP) - Roy H became just the second horse to repeat as winner of the Breeders' Cup Sprint with a victory in the $2 million, six-furlong race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The six-year-old gelding was an upset winner at Del Mar in California last year.

This time around in Kentucky, he was well backed at 5-2 and justified his price with another dominant victory under jockey Paco Lopez.

"Just a sound horse," said trainer Peter Miller, whose Stormy Liberal won a second straight Turf Sprint earlier in the day.

"Just a real, solid sound horse," Miller said. "He brings it every time and I couldn't be more proud. Words don't even express my feelings."

Whitmore worked his way up from the back of the field to finish second, 3 1/4 lengths behind the winner, with Imperial Hint in third.

Midnight Lute in 2007 and 2008 is the only other horse to win back-to-back in the Sprint, one of the races that has been on the Breeders' Cup programme since the inaugural edition in 1984.