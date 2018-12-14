Roy Ellison reinstated, fined one game check for Jerry Hughes incident

After the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 13, defensive end Jerry Hughes confronted umpire Roy Ellison in the tunnel to the locker room and accused Ellison of calling him a b—h.

Ellison was placed on administrative leave a few days later and Hughes, who said “I’ll catch you” during his diatribe, was fined $53,482 for his behavior. Ellison remained on leave through last weekend’s games, but will be back at work in Week 15.

NFL Media reports that Ellison has been reinstated to active duty and will work the Giants-Titans game on Sunday. They also report that he was fined the amount of his weekly game check — $9,300 — as a result of the incident.

It’s the second time that Ellison has been disciplined by the league for something he said to a player. It was Hughes’ third fine for using abusive language toward an official.