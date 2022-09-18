Pac-12 Networks’ Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy recap Washington State's 38-7 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Pullman. The Cougars improve to 3-0 overall on the season and go undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 2019. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.