Rowe starts amid five Glasgow changes against Lions

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has made five changes to his side for Saturday's meeting with the Lions in Johannesburg.

Scotland winger Kyle Rowe is the only alteration to the backs as he is favoured over Sebastian Cancelliere, who drops out of the squad from last week's away defeat by the Bulls.

And Euan Ferrie and Henco Venter both start ahead of Jack Dempsey and Matt Fagerson, who are on the bench.

Angus Fraser and Oli Kebble come in to the starting XV to join Murphy Walker in the front row.

Glasgow, currently a point clear at the top with two matches to play, are looking to round off their South Africa trip in style and keep their hopes of a top-two finish in their own hands.

Glasgow: McKay, Steyn (C), McDowall, Tuipulotu, Rowe, Jordan, Horne; Kebble, Fraser, Walker, Brown, Cummings, Ferrie, Darge, Venter.

Replacements: Matthews, Bhatti, Z Fagerson, Williamson, M Fagerson, Dempsey, Dobie, Weir.