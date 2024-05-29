Rowe ready to go again after 'favourite' season

Rachel Rowe joined Scottish side Rangers from Reading during the 2023 summer transfer window [Getty Images]

Wales midfielder Rachel Rowe says she’s yet to get her head around the season of her life.

Rowe has spent more time collecting medals than being able to collect her thoughts after a success-laden campaign in Scotland.

From the uncertainty of WSL relegation with Reading last summer, the 31-year-old joined Rangers to play under former Royals teammate and Lioness Jo Potter.

Two cup wins – including a goal in the SWPL final - for the Glasgow outfit have followed, plus a SWPL player of the year award.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Rowe said. “I haven’t had any time to sit and reflect in all honesty.

“It’s been so much fun, a special season, and my definitely my favourite one in my playing career, but there’s been a lot to absorb and it’s difficult when you’ve got game after game and you’re just trying to prepare for the next game.

“But I will have some time to reflect and once this camp is done I’ll go home and sit down - and probably get completely overwhelmed by everything.”

For now, though, the 64-cap international admits that will have to wait as she prepares to resume Euro 2025 qualifying with Wales with back-to-back fixtures against Ukraine, starting in Llanelli on Friday.

It meant little time to celebrate Sunday’s Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden.

“We had a little get together with friends and family after, but I had a little eight hour drive to camp afterwards which was a bit rough,” she said.

All worth it though, given the aim to continue the impressive start to life under new Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson, Rowe having scored three goals in the two wins against Croatia (4-0) and Kosovo (6-0) so far.

She credits Rangers’ Potter for helping her find a freedom on the pitch, saying she has been able to fine tune the right attacking attributes after “years where I was either full-back or midfielder and I wasn’t sure where to hone my skills".

Rowe has previously called the move to Scottish football as a “breath of fresh air” for her career after eight years with Reading and more than 100 WSL appearances.

Missing out on regular fixtures with Wales teammates has meant an added incentive to throw herself into international duty, Rowe now having been part of the national set-up since early 2015.

As she put it: “So many of my best friends play in the team. There’s a real love in this group: for each other and for Wales, and all wanting to do this thing that will take us to the next step.”

No limits for friend Woodham

There is one player in particular, though, Rowe has been keeping tabs on from afar having seen former Reading teammate also make a move last summer as Lily Woodham made a shock switch to NWSL Seattle Reign to join up with Jess Fishlock and Angharad James.

It was a move Rowe described as “massive” but says there’s more to come from the 23-year-old partner on Wales’ left flank.

“I wouldn’t even say the sky’s the limit because I’m not sure yet what he limit is,” Rowe said of the talented full-back.

“She’s a fantastic player and it’s been really exciting watching her over the last few years, and now I want to see her grow over there. I’m just immensely proud of her, as a friend not just as a football player.”