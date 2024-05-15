Rowe leads seven Doncaster departures

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe is one of seven players released by the club following the conclusion of their 2023-24 season.

Rowe, 35, departs having made 123 appearances for the club after joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2021.

Fellow midfielders Jon Taylor and Liam Ravenhill will also leave, in addition to forwards Maxime Biamou and Caolan Lavery, defender Charlie Seaman and goalkeeper Ben Bottomley.

Meanwhile, midfielder Hakeeb Adelakun, who scored nine goals in 21 appearances for Rovers having joined on loan from Lincoln City in January, has been offered a contract by the club.

Loanees Conor Carty, Matthew Craig, Tom Nixon, Billy Waters and Thimothee Lo-Tutala will return to their parent clubs.

Lo-Tutala made 18 appearances for Doncaster after joining on loan from Hull City in January and helped them to the League Two play-offs, where they lost to Crewe Alexandra.