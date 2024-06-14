Rowe joins Southampton after leaving Rangers

Southampton hope Rachel Rowe will help them reach the Women's Super League [Huw Evans Agency]

Wales midfielder Rachel Rowe has pledged her future to Southampton FC Women after leaving Scottish Women's Premier League side Rangers.

Southampton say the 31-year-old "has signed a pre-contract agreement" to become the first signing for the Women's Championship club before the 2024-25 season.

Former Reading player Rowe has said she was leaving Rangers to be closer to home.

Rowe describes Southampton as "such an ambitious club".

She added: "I'm hoping that it will be something really worthwhile in coming down and being a part of.

"I’d like to hope that I can use my experience and help with things both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I see myself as a senior player, but I’m not done learning and that’s what I’m excited for - what motivates me is the journey and being a part of this season."

Southampton director of women’s football Marieanne Spacey-Cale said Rowe is "a player that will add real quality and experience to the group both on and off the pitch".

Spacey-Cale added: "She knows what it takes to play in the WSL (Women's Super League), which is the level we're aspiring to reach, and we're looking forward to having her play a part in our journey."

Rowe has scored eight goals in 66 caps for Wales, including three earlier this year in manager Rhian Wilkinson's first two games in charge.

Having come through Swansea’s youth academy, Rowe began her senior professional career with Cardiff and was part of the team that won the Welsh Premier Women's Football League in 2013.

Rowe joined Reading in February 2015 on a part-time basis before agreeing full-time terms in December that year following the club's promotion to the WSL, going on to make more than 100 appearances for the Royals.

Following Reading's relegation from the WSL at the end of last season she moved north of the border, with former team-mate Jo Potter the manager at Rangers.