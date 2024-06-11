Rowe departs Rangers

Rangers have confirmed that Welsh international Rachel Rowe will leave the club this summer to return home.

The 31-year-old joined the club last summer and played an integral part in Jo Potter's double-winning side and was also named the PFA's SWPL1 player of the year.

"Firstly, I just want to thank everyone at Rangers for welcoming me to this great club," the midfielder told club media.

“Jo put a lot of faith in me bringing me up here and I am grateful for the opportunity to play in front of such fantastic fans during my time in Scotland.

“I hold my loved ones very close to my heart and it is what brings me ultimate happiness. This past season was amazing, but there was something missing and it was them. Moving closer to home will give me more balance and that’s what I value the most.

“I would like to thank my teammates for helping me be part of a side that lifted a cup double, and I will be supporting the club and the girls from afar and wish them all the very best for the future.”