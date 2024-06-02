Rowdy Tellez’s big game not enough for Pirates in loss to Blue Jays

This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in four runs but it wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who fell 5-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Entering play, Tellez had gone nearly a month without an RBI and hadn’t driven in a run on a base hit since the end of April.

He was able to put an end to both droughts. The Pirates’ first baseman drove in the first run of the game on a single in the top of the third. Two innings later, he plated a pair with a double to center field.

