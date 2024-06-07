Rowan Byrne, a 4-star offensive lineman, breaks down his Clemson commitment

Rowan Byrne committed to Clemson on Thursday. A four-star recruit, Byrne is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the nation.

Byrne, an offensive lineman at Ioan Prep (New Rochelle, New York) is a significant pick-up for Clemson. He is ranked a four-star and the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the nation by Rivals.

The 2025 recruiting class now stands third in the nation for Clemson according to 247Sports with 13 commits.

Byrne committed to Clemson from an offer list that includes e is among the most highly-recruited offensive linemen in the nation Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Rutgers among others.

“It really came down to the culture and fit at Clemson,” Byrne told USA TODAY High School Sports following his commitment.

“I fit in so well with the players there – the family feel between everyone there is unmatched. I know Clemson is a place I will be developed in all aspects and to fit in that well there it just made sense for me to go to Clemson. There wasn’t a reason I could think of not to go to Clemson.”

Byrne took an official visit to Clemson last weekend. The trip cemented the program atop his recruitment.

Clemson was his last Power Five offer, coming in for Byrne in late May.

He has canceled all other official visits and is locked in at Clemson.

“For me, Clemson was the right choice because of the culture and how great of a fit it was for me as a person,” Byrne said.

“To be able to have that fit and compete for championships is hard to turn down.”

