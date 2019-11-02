Rovig throws, catches TDs in 42-7 Montana State win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) -- Tucker Rovig threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass and Montana State beat Southern Utah 42-7 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and held the Thunderbirds scoreless until 5:06 remaining in the game.

MSU linebacker Troy Andersen had two sacks, three tackles for loss, an interception and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He also ran for 16 yards on the first play of the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

''Defensively, we stood tall today,'' MSU coach Jeff Choate said. ''We played aggressive and we played to win.''

Chris Helbig completed 14 of his first 15 passes for the Thunderbirds (2-8, 1-5), but was intercepted on the lone incompletion by Amandre Williams, who returned it to the SUU 13-yard line.

Lane Sumner ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 35 yards. Rovig's 2-yard TD catch of a pass by Kevin Kassis was a career first and his two TD passes were career-first TD receptions for Jaden Smith and Derryk Snell. Smith's covered 47 yards, while Snell's was 10 yards.

''Those guys performed when their number was called,'' Choate said. ''That's what creates more opportunities for them.''

MSU's final score was the Kassis pass to Rovig. Kassis, a wide receiver, lined up at quarterback with Rovig split out to the left. Kassis took the snap and ran right before stopping and throwing back to Rovig, who was in the back corner of the end zone on his knees to make the catch.

THE TAKEAWAY

Montana State: The win ends a brief two-game losing streak for MSU, which is still in good shape to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

Southern Utah: The loss follows an impressive 59-34 win over Idaho State.

UP NEXT

Montana State: travels to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Story continues

Southern Utah: has a bye; hosts Northern Arizona the following week.