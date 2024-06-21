Rovers charged over fans' behaviour in Ipswich loss

Blackburn Rovers had two goals disallowed during the club's Good Friday defeat by Ipswich Town [Getty Images]

Blackburn Rovers have been charged by the FA for failing to control supporters during their Championship defeat by Ipswich Town last season.

The 1-0 defeat at Ewood Park on March 29 left Rovers three points above the relegation zone and sent the Tractor Boys top of the table.

The club have until Monday to respond to the charge.

An FA statement said the Lancashire club "have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control" at the game.

The statement added: "It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don't use words or otherwise behave in an improper, threatening or provocative way; and throw missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch."