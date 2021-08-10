Rover to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software & Internet Conference

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: At a time to be determined

The fireside chats will be available via webcast and archived replay on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ .

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the upcoming management presentations mentioned in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Rover’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, including 2021 guidance and projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “predict,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions, and include statements regarding COVID recovery, changes in travel and working behavior, and the impact on Rover’s business and operating results. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. with the SEC on July 9, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety.

Story continues

These forward-looking statements are based on Rover’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as several assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Rover is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Rover has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Rover’s reports filed with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement, and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Rover’s recent business combination with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.; Rover’s financial performance following the business combination; risks related to Rover’s ability to execute on its business strategy, attract and retain users, develop new offerings, enhance existing offerings, compete effectively, and manage growth and costs; the strength of Rover’s network, effectiveness of its technology, and quality of the offerings provided through its platform; Rover’s ability to retain existing or attract new pet parents and pet care providers; the duration and global impact of COVID-19, including with respect to new variants such as the delta variant; Rover’s ability to maintain and protect its brand reputation; Rover’s assessment of its trust and safety record; ability to attract and retain talent and the effectiveness of its compensation strategies and leadership; changes in applicable laws or regulations; technological disruptions, privacy or data breaches, the loss of data or cyberattacks; the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings; costs related to the business combination; and those factors discussed in documents of Rover filed, or to be filed, with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in Rover’s most recent filings with the SEC which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and in the Proxy Statement.

This press release and the upcoming management presentations mentioned in this press release are not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Rover and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Rover. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Rover or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Contacts

Investors:

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Brinlea Johnson

(415) 269-2645

Media:

pr@rover.com

Kristin Sandberg

(360) 510-6365



