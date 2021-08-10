Rover Metals August Corporate Update

Rover Metals Corp.
·2 min read

Rover Metals Stands in Support of Local Community

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) discusses the positive impact of the Cabin Gold project on the local community: https://rovermetals.com/landingpages/aug2021corporateupdate.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc80748-bc7e-4058-88a9-bed31aa9d731

About Rover Metals
Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company commenced Phase 2 Exploration at its Cabin Gold Project this summer.

Stock Option Grants
The Company has re-engaged Momentum PR (“Momentum”) to provide another six months of investor relations services. Pursuant to the renewal of the Momentum contract, the Company has granted 750,000 stock options with a four year life on the following terms: 175,000 options vesting September 30, 2021 with an exercise price of $0.125; 175,000 options vesting December 31, 2021 with an exercise price of $0.150; 175,000 options vesting March 31, 2022 with an exercise price of $0.175; and 175,000 options vesting June 30, 2022 with an exercise price of $0.200. The Company has also granted 52,400 stock options to a consultant. The 52,400 options are fully vested on grant, have a life of four years, and have an exercise price of $0.15.

