ROVAL: Elliott - 4th straight road course win

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course (the ROVAL) was the site of NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races this past weekend. The NCS and the NXS drivers competed in the final cutoff race in their playoffs Round of 12 which determined the drivers moving on to the NCS and NXS playoffs Round of 8. The Gander Trucks had an off week and will join the NCS and NXS teams at Kansas Speedway next weekend for the three-race Round of 8 leading to season-ending Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Oct 11, Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Charlotte ROVAL - 109 laps.

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) started from the pole for Sunday’s event. Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #2 Brad Keselowski, #4 Kevin Harvick, #5 Alex Bowman, #3 Austin Dillon, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #22 Joey Logano, #18 Kyle Busch and #1 Kurt Busch, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 9th victory in 182 NCS races. This is his 3rd victory and 19th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four races at the Charlotte road course. This is also Elliott’s 4th consecutive victory on a road course in the Cup Series - Watkins Glen and the ROVAL in 2019 and the Daytona Road Course and the ROVAL this year. Jeff Gordon was the only driver in NASCAR CUP Series history with more consecutive road course wins (6). Joey Logano (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in four races at the ROVAL and his 17th top-10 finish in 2020. Erik Jones (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in four Charlotte ROVAL races. Polesitter Denny Hamlin finished 15th. Cole Custer (9th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick (finished 11th in the race) leads the point standings heading into the playoffs Round of 8 by 13 points over Denny Hamlin. Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Oct 18, Hollywood Casino 400 - Kansas Speedway - 267 laps.

CUP playoffs Round of 8: (Ranked by reseeded driver’s points)

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Chase Elliott

------------------------

After the next three races (Kansas, Texas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS playoffs Championship 4 to compete in the season finale at Phoenix on November 8.

------------------------

5. Joey Logano

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Alex Bowman

8. Kurt Busch

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 10, Drive for the Cure 250 - Charlotte ROVAL - 68 laps.

- Noah Gragson (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) started from the pole for Saturday’s event. Justin Haley (#11 Chevrolet Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #8 Daniel Hemric, #19 Brandon Jones, #10 Ross Chastain, #39 Ryan Sieg, #68 Brandon Brown, #98 Chase Briscoe, #20 Harrison Burton and #7 Justin Allgaier, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 5th victory in 27 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 2nd top-10 finish in three races at the Charlotte ROVAL. Polesitter Noah Gragson (2nd) led 16 laps and posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three races at the ROVAL. It is his 22nd top-10 finish in 2020. Daniel Hemric (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in three Charlotte ROVAL races. Riley Herbst (12th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Chase Briscoe (finished 18th) leads the point standings by 10 points over Austin Cindric (finished 6th). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Oct 17, Kansas Lottery 300 - Kansas Speedway - 200 laps.

NXS playoffs Round of 8: (Ranked by reseeded driver’s points)

1. Chase Briscoe

2. Austin Cindric

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Noah Gragson

------------------------

After the next three races (Kansas, Texas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS playoffs Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix on November 7.

------------------------

5. Justin Haley

6. Brandon Jones

7. Ross Chastain

8. Ryan Sieg

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

Next up for the GOT: Sat, Oct 17, Clean Harbors 200 - Kansas Speedway - 134 laps.

GOT playoffs Round of 8: (Ranked by reseeded driver’s points)

1. Austin Hill

2. Sheldon Creed

3. Zane Smith

4. Grant Enfinger

------------------------

After the next three races (Kansas, Texas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to

the Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

------------------------

5. Brett Moffitt

6. Ben Rhodes

7. Matt Crafton

8. Tyler Ankrum