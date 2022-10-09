Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points

Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races.

Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the playoffs after finishing five laps down in 35th because of a late mechanical problem from wall contact.

Bell led the final two laps to win on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course for his third victory in NASCAR’s premier series. Kevin Harvick finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10. Briscoe rebounded from the brink of elimination after falling to 25th on Lap 107 of 112 after being spun on a restart.

It’s the second victory of the season for Bell, who also on at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was in a must-win situation entering the Roval after disappointing finishes outside the top 15 at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

It’s the sixth time a driver advanced by winning a cutoff race in the NASCAR elimination playoffs, which started in 2014.

Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric were eliminated from the playoffs after the second round as the field was narrowed from 12 to eight drivers.

Regular season champion Chase Elliott will enter the third round opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the points lead in the reseeded standings, ahead of Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

