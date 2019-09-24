The Roval is Charlotte Motor Speedway's sinister alter ego and Twitter agrees

In lore, there are some everyday people who have virtuous alter egos — Clark Kent is Superman, Beyonce is Sasha Fierce, Donald Glover is Childish Gambino, and so forth. By harnessing the power of their alter egos, they can perform heroic acts, or create amazing art.

However, there are also those with sinister alter egos. Those who were overcome by diabolical forces of evil. Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader once he embraced the Dark Side of the Force. Smeagol turned into the creature Gollum once under the spell of the One Ring.

Such is the case with the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, featured in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, Sirius XM).

This is not simply a reconfiguration of the track. This is the track undergoing a harrowing metamorphosis of character, whose only desire is to sow chaos and disorder amongst the playoff drivers.

Think of it like this.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is the hard-working, mild-mannered Walter White. But the Roval … is Heisenberg. The Roval is the danger.

And Twitter agreed.

Tune in Sunday to watch the fearsome alter ego of Charlotte Motor Speedway unleash itself.