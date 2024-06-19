Route, road closures, parking, MBTA service: Everything to know about Celtics’ championship parade

The confetti has been swept away and the champagne bottles cleaned but the celebration of the Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA championship is far from over.

The 2024 NBA champions will ride Boston’s iconic duck boats in a rolling rally through the city on Friday that more than one million people are expected to attend.

PARADE ROUTE

The team will gather inside the TD Garden at 10 a.m. before climbing in the duck boats and hitting the streets at 11:00 a.m. The parade will then head over to City Hall Plaza, wind down Tremont Street; past the Boston Common before turning onto Boylston Street toward the final destination at the Hynes Convention Center.

ROAD CLOSURES

All the streets along the parade route will be shut down to cars beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

WEATHER

With a heat wave bearing down, Friday should be cooler than either Wednesday or Thursday, with temperatures in the low 80s, high 70s. Cooling stations will be available at City Hall Plaza.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will be climbing throughout the afternoon.

Weather Alert: Blistering heat wave grips Massachusetts

MBTA SERVICE

The MBTA is increasing capacity on all lines in preparation for the influx of people into the city. Officials are advising parade-goers to take public transit rather than driving in.

PARKING

Parking will be prohibited along the parade route beginning at midnight on Friday.

The following streets come under the parking ban:

Causeway Street , Both sides from North Washington Street to Merrimac Street

Staniford Street , Both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street , Both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street , Both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street , Both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Charles Street South , Both sides from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street , Both sides from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Arlington Street , Both sides from Newbury street to Saint James Avenue

Berkeley Street , Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street , Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street , Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Exeter Street , Both sides from Newbury Street to Blagden Street

Fairfield Street , Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street , Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Hereford Street , Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Cambria Street , Both sides, from Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage

Scotia Street , Both sides, from Saint Cecilia Street to Dalton Street

Saint Cecilia Street , Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Dalton Street , Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street , Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

West Street , Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Temple Place , Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Bromfield Street , Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Park Street , Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beacon Street

Beacon Street , Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

School Street , Both sides, from Tremont Street to Province Street

Somerset Street , Both sides, from Ashburton Place to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street , Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

Bowdoin Street , Both sides, from Dern Street to Cambridge Street

New Sudbury Street , Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Hawkins Street

Congress Street , Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

State Street , Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

Court Street , Both sides, from Washington Street to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street , Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

Staniford Street , Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

Lomasney Way , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Nashua Street

Lancaster Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Merrimac Street

Portland Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Friend Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Canal Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Haverhill Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Beverly Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Medford Street , Both sides, from Causeway Street to North Washington Street

Plympton Street , Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

East Dedham Street, Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

HOW TO WATCH

Boston 25 News will air the parade in its entirety on television beginning at 11 a.m. We’ll also have live streaming coverage on Boston25News.com, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

