Route to the 24/25 Champions League to start in Q3

Improved situation after Europa League final

We don't have a guaranteed spot like in previous years, but we are determined to make the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 league stage - and we now have a better chance of that!

Thanks to UEFA Europa League final winners Atalanta confirming a spot in the Italian top four, we will enter the qualifying stages one round later than planned. That means we will enter in the third qualifying round, and should we make it through that, we would enter a play-off to reach the new league phase.

European football guaranteed

One more positive thing about entering qualifying later (along with more time to prepare) - all those in the third qualifying round are sure of a spot in at least the UEFA Europa League group stage, should they exit in Q3 or the play-off.

We will find out the identity of our opponents in the draw on 22 July 2024. The draw will also decide if we contest the first leg at home or away. One thing for sure is that we will give absolutely everything to enjoy more Champions League nights at the Red Bull Arena in 2024/25.

All UEFA Champions League qualification dates

Draw for third qualifying round: 22 July 2024

Third qualifying round: 6/7 & 13 August 2024

Play-off draw: 5 August 2024

Play-offs: 20/21 & 27/28 August 2024

League phase draw: 29 August 2024

First league phase matchday: 17 to 19 September 2024

Possible Champions League third qualifying round opponents