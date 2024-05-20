Route 23 near Lancaster Country Club to close during Women’s Open

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A portion of Route 23 in Lancaster County will be closed during the USGA Women’s Open next week.

PennDOT says the highway between Route 30 and Eden Road, adjacent to the Lancaster Country Club, will be closed daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Monday, May 27 through Sunday, June 2.

During that time, no through traffic will be allowed. Detours will be in place, pictured below, using Hellers Church Road, Horseshoe Road, Route 340, and Route 30 westbound. Eastbound traffic should use Route 222, Route 30, and Route 772.

The closure is permitted via a special event permit for the USGA Women’s Golf Open.

Access will be maintained for security, emergency and service vehicles, as well as for residents living within the closed section of Route 23 and for residents on Eshelman Road.

