Rout is on as Patriots lead Jets 24-0 in the second quarter

So much for an upset in the Meadowlands.

After the Jets beat the Cowboys last week, there was a thought maybe the Jets were ready to compete with the Patriots. Yeah, no.

This is looking even worse than the Patriots’ 30-14 victory over the Jets in Week Three.

The Patriots lead 24-0 early in the second quarter.

Sam Darnold has two turnovers, and the Jets punted on their other possession.

The Jets quarterback threw an interception on his first pass that Devin McCourty returned 6 yards to the Jets 12 to set up a 34-yard Mike Nugent field goal.

On the Jets’ third drive, Darnold was hit by defensive end John Simon and fumbled. Kyle Van Noy recovered at the Jets 38, and nine plays later, Sony Michel was in the end zone for a 1-yard score.

Michel also has a 3-yard touchdown run, and Phillip Dorsett caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

The Patriots have 187 yards to the Jets’ 20.

Brady is 16-for-20 for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Darnold is 1-for-3 for 5 yards and the interception.