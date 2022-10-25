The Patriots led 14-10 with 6:04 remaining until halftime. They trail 33-14 with 12:13 remaining in the game.

The Bears have dominated since the end of the second quarter.

Khalil Herbert scored on a 25-yard pass from Justin Fields with 1:54 remaining in the first half, and after a Bailey Zappe fumble, Cairo Santos kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Santos kicked field goals of 38 and 50 yards in the third quarter. He has connected on 17 consecutive field goals, a streak that dates to Week 15 of 2021, and is the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind only Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson (39).

The Bears put the exclamation point on what has become a rout with David Montgomery‘s 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Of the Bears’ 361 yards, 214 have come on the ground. Fields has run for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Montgomery has 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Herbert has eight carries for 40 yards.

Rout is on in Monday Night Football as Bears lead 33-14 early in fourth quarter