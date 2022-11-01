The rout is on in Cleveland.

Amari Cooper caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Browns a 25-0 lead.

Cooper has five touchdown receptions this season to two for the rest of the team.

He has four receptions for 78 yards tonight.

The Browns have 332 yards to the Bengals’ 95.

Brissett has rushed for a touchdown, while completing 16-of-21 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has four receptions for 81 yards.

Rout is on in Cleveland as Amari Cooper scores to give Browns 25-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk