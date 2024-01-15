Rout is on in Buffalo after incredible Josh Allen touchdown run

It's still the second quarter, but this one feels like it's just about over.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored on a phenomenal 52-yard touchdown run in the middle of the second quarter to give the Bills a 21-0 lead. Given the Steelers' meager offense, that lead is likely insurmountable.

Allen has been excellent, and he's been showered with "MVP! MVP!" chants from the Buffalo crowd.

The Steelers benefited from a highly questionable call late in the first quarter, but failed to capitalize: After Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a pass along the sideline, he fumbled, and the Bills appeared to recover. With Buffalo already up 14-0, that could have been a fatal blow. But the officials ruled that the ball had gone out of bounds, and when Bills head coach Sean McDermott challenged, the referee surprisingly announced that the ruling on the field would stand.

It was the second time that McDermott had challenged on a Steelers fumble, and although McDermott won the first challenge, he lost the second, and that means the Bills are out of challenges for the rest of the game.

After benefiting from the questionable call, the Steelers drove down the field deep into Buffalo territory, but Mason Rudolph threw an interception into the end zone.

The Bills' defense, which was already thin in the secondary, saw cornerback Christian Benford go to the locker room with an injury. But it still seems unlikely that Pittsburgh will be able to come back from this.