Roush Fenway, Front Row Motorsports to honor Waltrip at Sonoma Darrell Waltrip will wrap up a prolific broadcasting career as NASCAR on FOX closes out its portion of the NASCAR schedule this weekend at Sonoma Raceway and the tributes are starting to come in. Roush Fenway Racing showed off its No. 17 Ford Mustang driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a special message and paint […]

Darrell Waltrip will wrap up a prolific broadcasting career as NASCAR on FOX closes out its portion of the NASCAR schedule this weekend at Sonoma Raceway and the tributes are starting to come in.

Roush Fenway Racing showed off its No. 17 Ford Mustang driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a special message and paint scheme for DW on Tuesday.

Loaded up and ready to roll to @RaceSonoma! pic.twitter.com/7cb09s3Hud — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) June 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The car is a nod to Waltrip’s No. 17 Western Auto/Parts America Darrell Waltrip Motorsports Chevrolet that he ran in the early to mid-1990s. Stenhouse also honored Waltrip in the 2016 Southern 500 at Darlington for its throwback weekend program.

Waltrip will wrap up 18 years in the broadcast booth after Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

Later on Tuesday, Front Row Motorsports unveiled their offering to the NASCAR Hall of Famer, which pays tribute to a 1997 scheme of Waltrips.

Story continues