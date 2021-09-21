Roush Fenway Racing signs new sponsor through 2023

Roush Fenway Racing has signed Violet Defense, a germ-killing company with patented UV technology, to a multi-year partnership through 2023.

Violet Defense will serve as the primary sponsor for a combined four races this season on the cars of Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher. For 2022 and ’23, Violet Defense will be featured on the No. 6 car for multiple races with Brad Keselowski as driver.

The company’s debut with Roush starts Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) on Buescher’s car. The company will be with Buescher again at Talladega the following week. Newman will have the company on his car Oct. 17 at Texas and Oct. 24 at Kansas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Violet Defense to the Roush Fenway family,” said Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing. “Their expertise as a company is a perfect fit for us on the track and off, and their services are especially critical during times like these. Their messaging and branding will undoubtedly stand out at their upcoming races, and we look forward to working with their team this fall and for years to come.”

“We are excited to be supporting the Roush Fenway team, both on and off the track,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. “It is our goal to continue to find new and innovative ways to deploy our UV disinfection solutions to help keep the athletes and staff healthy and at the top of their game. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of Brad’s inaugural season with the team, and look forward to the energy around his arrival.”

