Roush Fenway Gaming and GoFas Gaming win at Watkins Glen

After seeing parody prevail over the first six events in the three rounds so far this season, two drivers emerged as championship favorites picking up their second win of the season in the Xbox and PlayStation 4 races at Watkins Glen International.

Xbox One

Both drivers had to hold off strong challenges for the lead on the final lap of the race with Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) exchanged the race lead with Justin Brooks (mrTRACKBAR33) twice on the final lap with his daring move in the final corner at Watkins Glen giving the lead and win.

Xbox final results

It was the second win of the season for Walker who also picked up a win at Auto Club Speedway back in May.

“This is awesome, I can’t believe it,” said the Roush Fenway Gaming driver. “Well I didn’t want to get into any trouble (early in the race) but I figured what the heck with two laps to go (in the race) to go for it and we did.”

PlayStation final results

“That was intense and some hard racing for the win,” Mullins said. “I was just being patient for him to make a mistake and he was driving hard in the corners and he was pushing up the track. We were both just racing hard for the win.”

Unofficial standings

The next race event for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League will be on Wednesday, July 10 at Chicagoland Speedway. Coverage will begin with the pre-race show kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

