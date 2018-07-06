Rousey lauds fans after becoming UFC's first female Hall of Fame inductee

Ronda Rousey paid tribute to the UFC fans after making history as the first woman inducted into the organisation's Hall of Fame.

Rousey was UFC's first female champion and made six defences of her bantamweight belt between 2012 and 2015.

The 31-year-old eventually lost her title to Holly Holm and she has not competed in the octagon since being knocked after just 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016.

Rousey, who now competes in WWE, was rewarded for her career achievements with an historic induction on Thursday.

"I am not the first person who had the ability to do this, but I am here because I am the first person you took the time to watch, that you put the energy into supporting," she said.

"Because of you, I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honour. May I be the first of many."

Dana White added: "In my almost 18 years as UFC president, I've learned many valuable lessons. And the one that comes to mind tonight is never say never, especially when you're talking to UFC.

"In my defence, when I famously said women would never fight in the UFC, I had never met Ronda Rousey. I had never met the woman who would change everything.

"She started by changing my mind and she ended up changing the world."

Rousey joins Urijah Faber, Forrest Griffin and BJ Penn as the 2018 inductees into the UFC's Modern Wing.