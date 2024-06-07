Rouse's season ends in dramatic fashion at UIL Class 5A state baseball tournament

ROUND ROCK — After Rouse had suffered a bizarre 2-1 loss to Grapevine in the Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday night, Raiders coach Chad Krempin described baseball as "a cruel, cruel game."

Krempin was still soaking in a roller-coaster of emotions from a seventh inning that was filled with crazy drama and back-breaking errors by both teams. Rouse was about ready to put the finishing touches on a 1-0 victory when everything changed on an errant throw.

Grapevine had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh when Mustangs outfielder Zachary Goldstein hit a routine grounder to Rouse shortstop Jacob Soliz. Soliz tossed the ball to second baseman Rayner Heinrich for an out, but Heinrich's relay throw to first sailed wide, and two Grapevine runners scored.

Grapevine players form a pile on the field after their 2-1 win over Rouse in the Class 5A semifinals at the UIL state baseball tournament at Dell Diamond.

Yes, it was a cruel way for Rouse (38-6) to end its season. Across the field, Grapevine players were hugging and shouting and counting their lucky stars.

"I've never been closer to a team during my 26 years of coaching," Krempin said. "It's toughing knowing I won't be head coach of our seniors anymore. ... Win or lose, baseball is just that way."

For Rouse, no one played more valiantly than starting pitcher Gavin Silva, who gave up just one hit before being removed with one out in the seventh. He had hit Lale Esquivel with a pitch with one out and then walked Brady Boozer. Nathan Miller came in to pitch and appeared to get out of the jam before the final play.

But first, a game-changing error for Grapevine

Neither team scored through the first six innings and Rouse, the designated road team, was on the verge of going scoreless in the seventh. Raiders outfielder Taylor Espinosa hit a routine dribbler to third base, but Grapevine infielder Ryan Williams made a throwing error.

Rouse pitcher Gavin Silva celebrates a play during Thursday night's Class 5A state semifinals against Grapevine. The Raiders lost 2-1, ending their season.

That was just the precursor to one of the strangest plays Mustangs coach Jimmy Webster said he has ever seen. Grapevine first baseman Jarett Boswell retrieved the ball and tried throw out Espinosa at second base. But his throw sailed wide and rolled deep into the outfield. Espinosa raced around the bases and scored on the errors.

That was the break Rouse needed. The partisan Raiders crowd had a reason to celebrate.

"I'm still in shock," Rouse first baseman Oscar Salazar. "I still haven't processed it."

Grapevine coach has empathy for Rouse

Grapevine's Webster, whose season nearly ended with his team's two errors in the top of in the seventh, had an interesting take on the play. When asked if he felt "crushed" by the turn of events, he said, "I didn't have enough time to think about it. For three seconds, maybe, I thought I didn't want to have to chew on that play for the next eight months."

Rouse centerfielder Nathan Miller signals safe at second base as Grapevine shortstop Brenton Lee applies the tag. Miller was ruled safe.

Webster, of course, was grateful his team won, but he felt badly for Rouse players and coaches for having to endure losing in such a painful way.

"I think I went up to about 10 (Rouse) players and told them how sorry I was," Webster said. "You could just feel their heart was ripped out."

Lose in the confusion were two pitching masterpieces. Rouse's Silva was brilliant and stood to be the winning pitcher if the Raiders had completed the double play to end it. Grapevine starter Dasan Hill also was effective, giving up two hits while striking out 10 before leaving in the seventh.

Grapevine (39-5) advanced to the Class 5A state final at noon Saturday to play Lucas Lovejoy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Grapevine survives after shocking inning ends Rouse's baseball season