Rouse, Laulu taken on final day of NFL Draft

Apr. 27—Two more Oklahoma players saw their NFL dreams come to life on Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Walter Rouse was picked 177th overall (first pick of sixth round) to the Minnesota Vikings. Fellow offensive tackle Tyler Guyton was selected 22nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

The Sooners have now had two offensive tackles selected in the draft in consecutive seasons.

Defensive lineman Jonah Laulu was taken in the seventh round (234th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Sooners' three draft picks were its fewest since the 2007 NFL Draft. They've had at least three picks in every draft over the last 22 years, which is tied for third nationally.

Several Sooners were quickly scooped up as undrafted free agents after the draft.

Wide receiver Drake Stoops signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Center Andrew Raym (Panthers) and offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (Chiefs) were also signed shortly after the draft.