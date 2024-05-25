Rouse continues torrid playoff run as it sweeps into Class 5A regional final

Rouse pitcher Oscar Salazar, throwing to first base against Cedar Park on May 17, led the Raiders with his arm and bat in Friday's win over Victoria East.

Rouse will get a shot at reaching the state tournament.

The Raiders completed a sweep of Victoria East in a Class 5A regional semifinal series with a 7-0 win Friday in Game 2 at the Northside ISD baseball complex in San Antonio.

It’s the second straight year and third time in four seasons that Rouse has made the regional final.

Oscar Salazar threw a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and hit a two-run double to help himself at the plate to lead the Raiders.

Mason Gonzales’ two-run triple was the other big hit for Rouse, which scored all seven runs in the third inning and has lost only once through four rounds of the playoffs.

After two hit batters and a walk, Tyler Espinosa’s RBI single started the Raiders’ big inning.

Salazar followed with his extra-base hit to left, and an intentional walk to Xander Forsell and another walk to Nathan Miller pushed across another run to give Rouse a 4-0 lead.

A Victoria East error led to the Raiders’ fifth run, and Gonzalez hammered his triple to right to finish out the scoring.

Salazar followed up his strong performance vs. Cedar Park in the regional quarterfinals with another brilliant showing. He retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced and threw only 85 pitches. The two runners who reached scoring position did so due to walks.

Rouse will play either Kerrville Tivy or McAllen Memorial in the regional final.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UIL baseball playoffs: Rouse sweeps into Class 5A regional final