ROUNDUP: Woods sets sprint football schedule for this fall

Apr. 11—Coach Blaine Powell's Saint Mary-of-the-Woods sprint football team, fresh off a big 2023 season, has its 2024 schedule set.

SMWC announced its upcoming season schedule on Thursday. The Pomeroys, in Powell's third season, will play a six-game schedule this season, including three home contests at Jay Barrett Field.

Last season, the Pomeroys went 7-2 and reached the MSFL Championship Game before falling to Calumet St. Joseph — hosting Vigo County's first two postseason collegiate football games since 1984.

SMWC will open with a home contest against Midway (Ky.) on Sept. 14. The Pomeroys will travel on Sept. 21 to Quincy before enjoying a bye week.

The Woods returns home to face off against Oakland City on Oct. 5 before embarking on a two-game road swing at Bellarmine (Oct. 12) and at Walsh (Ohio) on Oct. 19. The regular season culminates on Oct. 26 when they host Calumet St. Joseph.

The Midwest Sprint Football League Playoffs begin on November 2 with the No. 4 seed playing at the No. 1 seed, the No. 3 seed at the No. 2 seed, and the No. 6 seed at the No. 5 seed.

The top two highest seeded teams remaining will play for the MSFL Championship on Nov. 9 with the higher seeded team hosting.

Track

—Johnson tabbed — Indiana State sprinter Tahj Johnson was named the MVC Men's Track Athlete of the Week by the conference office Thursday following a career-best weekend at the Tennessee Invitational.

Johnson moved into the top 10 in program history in the 400m while also running legs in Indiana State's season-best 4x100m and 4x400m relays. His 400m time of 47.42 moved him up to seventh in program history in the event and marked the fastest time by a Sycamore in the event since 2017.

Johnson also ran the second leg of Indiana State's 4x100m relay team that posted a time of 39.99, ranking third in program history. The Sycamores' 4x1 team was just the fourth in program history to go under 40 seconds. In addition, he ran the second leg of the Sycamores' 4x400m relay that posted a season-best (indoor or outdoor) time of 3:13.36.

Johnson ranks first in the MVC in both the 200m and 400m this season, while Indiana State's 4x100m relay team ranks first in the conference and the Sycamores' 4x400m team is second.

Johnson's weekly honor was the second of his career, as he also was named MVC Men's Track Athlete of the Week once during the 2022 outdoor season. Indiana State has already picked up four MVC Athlete of the Week honors this outdoor season after earning 10 weekly honors from the conference during indoor season.

Indiana State returns to competition Saturday at the Gary Weineke Memorial in Champaign, Illinois.

High school sports

—IHSAA reclassifies — The Indiana High School Athletic Association recently announced new classifications for IHSAA member schools in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, football and volleyball.

The sports that compete in four classes are now classified in a 20-25-25-30 ration, with the largest 20% in Class 4A and the smallest 30% in Class A.

The biggest impacts in the Wabash Valley come in those four-class sports, with West Vigo, South Vermillion and Parke Heritage all being moved to lower classes.

The Vikings and WIldcats will compete in Class 2A the next two years in basketball and volleyball, while the Panthers have dropped to Class A in those sports.

Also moving down to Class A will be Cloverdale, Covington and North Daviess.

Football and soccer remained unchanged for Valley teams. West Vigo, despite moving down in the other sports, remains in Class 3A for football, the second-smallest school in that class.

Golf

—Opening scramble — The Mark's Par 3 Monday Men's Senior League had its season-opening scramble on April 1.

Sunrise Family Restaurant was the winning team. Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Mike Briddick and Tim Moore and longest putts were achieved by Bob Bryan and Joe Baker.

—One signup day left — The final registration day for the 2024 Rea Park Wednesday Senior League is 9 to 11 a.m. next Wednesday at Rea Park.

Individual league membership is $25 for players of any skill level who are 55 older. A "rust remover" scramble is April 24 and league play begins May 1.

—Rained out — The Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night League was rained out of its opening night of play and will resume next Wednesday.