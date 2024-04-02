ROUNDUP: Woods' Cobie Barnes second-team NAIA All-American

Apr. 2—Cobie Barnes has flourished with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College's men's basketball program.

And on Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics validated that. The NAIA announced its three men's basketball All-America teams Monday, just days after the conclusion of the 86th annual NAIA men's basketball national championship. Barnes earned NAIA second team All-America honors and is the first-ever Pomeroy male student-athlete to earn All-American honors.

Earlier this season, Barnes was named the River States Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year and was a First Team All-River States Conference honoree. Each of the first two teams had 12 players each and a third team of made-up of 19 players comprise the full list.

Barnes is a senior guard from Floyds Knob. He was second in the conference and ninth in the nation by averaging 23.3 points per game. Barnes played his first two college seasons at Indiana State, and came to SMWC as a transfer from SIU-Edwardsville in his first year, and won RSC Newcomer of the Year honors. His 722 points scored is both a single-season and career record for Pomeroy Basketball.

He hit 273 of 588 shots for a percentage of .464 and was 61 of 172 from 3-point range for a mark of 35.5 percent. Barnes 7.2 rebounds per game finished second best on the team while adding 75 assists and 31 steals.

The Pomeroys had the best season in the history of the program amassing an overall record of 25-7 and were 17-1 in River States Conference play. They earned the No. 2 seed in the RSC tournament advancing to the finals at Point Park (Pa.) and then were a No. 12 seed in the NAIA national tournament travelling to Northwestern (Iowa). The Pomeroys became the first ever men's team sport in the history of SMWC to advance to the NAIA nationals.

College track

—Sycamores roll up 20 firsts — Indiana State put together a second straight strong showing to begin the outdoor season, posting 20 first-place finishes Friday and Saturday at the EIU Big Blue Classic.

The Sycamores' throws group was responsible for one-third of the Trees' first-place finishes with seven of the eight throws winners coming from Indiana State. Elias Foor (discus), Justin Miller (javelin) and Lillian Gibbs (javelin) all set program top-10 marks for the Trees, while the Sycamores also swept the top spots in the men's and women's 100 meters, 200 meters, 100/110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.

ISU finished the weekend with 43 top-three finishes, with 26 coming on the women's side and 17 on the men's side. The Sycamores also finished the weekend with 61 top-five MVC marks, 35 of which were set either Friday or Saturday.

—ISU winners — Casey Hood Jr. 100 (10.59); Michelle McDonald 100 (11.77); Tahj Johnson 200 (20.95); Janiya Bowman 200 (24.19) and long jump (19-0.5); Rachel Mehringer 100 hurdles (13.78); Collin Forrest 110 hurdles (14.52); Quincy Armstrong 400 hurdles (54.60); Riley Tuerff 400 hurdles (1:03.90); Alli Steffey 3,000 steeplechase (11:40.36); Collette Wolfe, Angel Thomas, Sophie Yovanovich, Michelle McDonald 4x100 relay (46.69); Trent Jones, Napoleon Hernandez, Mitch Conard, Cameron Stevens 4x400 relay (3:20.77); Grace Quinlan high jump (5-7); Brett Norton shot put (60-1); Niesha Anderson shot put (48-0.75) and hammer throw (180-10); Elias Foor discus (195-3, second-best in ISU history); Hannah Redlin discus (160-02); Justin Miller javelin (186-3, 10-best in ISU history); Lillian Gibbs javelin (145-8, 2nd-best in ISU history).

Prep baseball

—Terre Haute North 7, Shakamak 3 — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots built a 7-1 lead and held off a seventh-inning Lakers rally for a victory Monday.

Colton Moore had two hits and two runs batted in for North, while Nate Millington added two hits, a run and a RBI, and Briar Goda scored two runs, hit safely and drove in a run.

Kendall Gregg got the pitching win, allowing just three hits and one earned run, while striking out eight in six innings.

Cox had two RBI for Shakamak, while Fiscus had one.

—Red Hill 9, Robinson 1 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the visiting Maroons took an early 1-0 lead, but host Red Hill got nine unanswered runs for the victory Monday.

Elijah Robb led the Maroons with two hits. Julian Parker and Judson Pinkston doubled for Robinson.

—Clay City 9, North Daviess 7 — On Saturday, a three-run homer by Trey Dayhoff fueled a five-run second inning that propelled the Eels to victory.

Dayhoff had two hits and four RBI in the game. Zain Keller got the pitching win for Clay City, scattering four hits while striking out four batters and walking three. Keller was backed by a double play, and he delivered a 3-for-3 performance at bat for the Eels.

Prep softball

—Sullivan 25, Terre Haute North 11 — At Terre Haute North, the visiting Golden Arrows exploded for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a win Monday.

Sullivan scored in every inning, including a five-run fourth. The Patriots scored in all but the third inning, including a four-run fifth, but fell short.

For North, Madi Strange had three hits including a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Kara Salmon homered, with two RBI and two runs scored. Kenzie Zigler delivered three hits, two RBI and two runs. Lucy Gibson had two RBI.

Sullivan got four hits and three runs from Mylee Vandevender, while Kate Ridgway added six RBI, three hits including a homer and three runs. Jaylynn Hobbs had a homer, double and a single, four RBI and three runs. Aphtyn Earley had three hits including a homer, three runs and three RBI. Ridgway got the pitching victory, striking out 11.

Boys tennis

—Effingham 5, Robinson 4 — At Effingham, Ill., the visiting Maroons got singles victories from Aiden Elder and Owen Schmidt, and doubles wins from Schmidt and Jason Poorman and from Luke Wernz and Aaron Hatfield, but fell a point short in the team scores Monday.

Singles — Blayne Pals (E) def. Eli Rosborough 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Aiden Elder (R) def. Cannon Bockhorn 6-4, 3-6, 11-9; Owen Schmidt (R) def. Ross Schaefer 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; Evan Pryor (E) def. Jameson Poorman 7-6(3), 6-2; Preston Siner (E) def. Cody Waggoner 6-3, 6-1; Rece Kinney (E) def. Duke Thompson 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Blayne Pals-Ross Schaefer (E) def. Eli Rosborough-Aiden Elder 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; Owen Schmidt-Jameson Poorman (R) def. Evan Pryor-Cannon Bockhorn 6-3, 6-2; Luke Wernz-Aaron Hatfield (R) def. Preston Siner-Blake Hagler 7-6(5), 7-6(5).