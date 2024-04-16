ROUNDUP: Vikings, Eels, Arrows get big softball victories

Apr. 16—A six-run third inning powered West Vigo to a 10-1 victory over visiting Shakamak in high school girls softball play Monday afternoon on the Vikings' diamond.

West Vigo (now 6-4) got three hits and three runs batted in from Grace Rodgers, while Parker Auten, Arina Elkins, Jaleigh Lindley, Caprice McCalister and Janelle Sullivan all added two hits each. McCalister, Sullivan, Elkins, Lindley, Auten and Carlea Funk all doubled for the Vikings.

Sullivan got the pitching win, striking out five and walking four.

In other softball action:

—Clay City 17, White River Valley 0 — At Clay City, the victorious host Eels were led by Karlee Smith's 4-for-4 performance at bat, including three RBI, as well as Faith Mitchell's homer, single and five RBI on Monday.

Kambryn Rhodes added a triple, two singles and three RBI for the Eels (7-1 overall, 2-0 Southwestern Indiana Athletic Conference), and Lexi Thompson delivered three hits and three RBI and scored three runs. Ellie Stoelting and Lizzy Sinders had two hits each.

Caroline Rexrode pitched all five innings for Clay City, striking out eight and walking just one.

—Sullivan 10, North Knox 0 — At Sullivan, Kate Ridgway hummed a five-inning no-hitter for the host Golden Arrows, striking out 10 and walking just two Warriors on Monday.

Ridgway also had three RBI and a homer for Sullivan, while Addie Fosdick had three RBI and a double. Emmarie Earley doubled twice for the Arrows (8-4) in a 13-hit team offensive.

Baseball

—Sullivan 11, South Vermillion 0 — At Sullivan, Jaden Norris slugged a homer and single, driving in three runs to lead the host Golden Arrows on Monday.

Marcus Roshel added a double, single and three RBI for Sullivan (4-3). Isaak Osborne and Brady Drury each scored two runs for the Arrows.

Starting pitcher Hunter Mason went four innings of the five-inning game, striking out six and walking just one, before Will Brooks threw a scoreless final frame, striking out two.

—Robinson 9, Paris 1 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons' Julian Parker and reliever Marcus Nantz combined to pitch a three-hitter, striking out six Tigers batters and walking just two on Monday.

Judson Pinkston led Robinson (9-5 overall, 1-1 Little Illini Conference) with two hits and two runs scored. Parker and Brysen Legg drove in two runs each.

Sanders drove in Paris' lone run.

Boys golf

—Cardinals win four-way meet — At Linton, Bloomfield's Holden Wiseman shot a nine-hole 34 to lead the field in a quad meet Monday at Phil Harris Golf Course.

Bloomfield won the team competition with 191 strokes, beating Sullivan at 201, Linton 237 and Washington Catholic 240.

Hunter Pirtle and Eli Van Ness led Sullivan with a 43 and 45, respectively. Brody Irish's 57 was the low Linton score.

Girls tennis

—Sullivan 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows picked up their seventh victory of the season.

Sullivan (7-0 overall, 2-0 Western Indiana Conference) plays Wednesday at West Vigo.

Singles — Mercedes Ferree (S) def. Jessica Servis (SV), 6-2, 6-2; Ally McKinney (S) def. Kate Craig (SV), 6-0, 6-0; Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Carrie Hamblen (SV), 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Ella King/Parker Mischler (S) def. Dree Wilson/Taylor Inman (SV), 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Deckard/Jacie Wilson (S) def. Bailey Scott/Andra Skinner (SV), 6-0, 6-0.

JV — Sullivan won 2-0.

Boys tennis

—Paris 7, Charleston 2 — At Charleston, Ill., the visiting Tigers won four of six singles matches and swept the doubles to earn their eighth victory of the season on Monday.

Singles — Adam Rudibaugh (C) def. Drake Bartos (P) 6-3, 6-2; Luke Kennedy (C) def. Devin Milner (P) 6-2, 6-4; Robert Wells (P) def. Austin Fehrenbacher (C) 6-1, 6-2; Hudson David (P) def. Parker Pounds (C) 6-2, 6-0; Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. Will Klipp-Kuo (C) 6-1, 6-0; Carter Fox (P) def. Hassan Abou-Zaid (C) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Marcus Mitchell/Wells (P) def. Rudibaugh/Kennedy (C) 6-7(7), 7-6(7), 10-5; David/Brinkerhoff (P) def. Fehrenbacher/Pounds (C) 6-0, 6-1; Bartos/Ian Theirl (P) def. Klipp-Kuo/Abou-Zaid (C) 6-0, 6-4.

Next — Paris (8-2) plays host to Shelbyville on Wednesday.

College honors

—Pomeroys tops in RSC — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had two athletes earn conference accolades this week.

Lyric Krause was named the River States Conference Softball Player of the Week while Jalen Noveda earned the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Men's Volleyball Defender of the Week honor.

Krause blasted a three-run homer to solidify the Pomeroys victory over visiting Midway (Ky.) in the day's opening game and then drilled another three-run homer in the first inning of the second contest en route to a sweep by the scores of 6-2 and 3-0.

After Midway made it 3-2 with another run in the fifth inning, Lyric Krause blasted a three run homer to dead center field which score Jaselyn Conn and Jasmine Kinzer for the 6-2 victory. In the second game, Lyric Krause struck again with another three-run homer — this time down the left field line — to score Conn and Kinzer for the early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. At the plate, Krause was 1-for-1 at the plate with 3 RBI and drew a pair of walks.

The Pomeroys are now 23-12 and 16-5 in RSC play going into Tuesday's doubleheader at Ohio Christian.

In men's volleyball, Jalen Noveda was named the WHAC Men's Volleyball Defender of the Week. The sophomore native of Carol Stream, Ill., averaged 3.75 digs per set as SMWC defeated Aquinas (Mich.) twice over the weekend. The Woods finished the year with a 17-15 overall record — the program's first-ever winning season — achieved in just their second year of existence. The Pomeroys finished the season on a three-match winning streak.

Noveda had 16 digs (4.0 per set) in Friday's win and then tallied 14 digs (3.50 per set) in Saturday's regular season finale victory.

College softball

—Pomeroys notch two wins, loss — At Circleville, Ohio, visiting Saint Mary-of-the-Woods earned a River States Conference doubleheader split on Tuesday by defeating Ohio Christian 3-0 in the opening game and then losing 3-1 in the second contest.

The Pomeroys also earned a 12-5 victory as they resumed a contest that was suspended from earlier this season against West Virginia Tech.

SMWC improved to 25-13 (18-6 RSC). Ohio Christian is now 13-21 (11-13 RSC).

In the opener, Marin Jacobs earned his 10th victory of the season by throwing a complete game, three-hit shutout. She struck out a pair in the contest.

The Woods got off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jaselyn Conn singled to centerfield to score Jasmine Kinzer. Conn recorded her second RBI of the game in the third inning when she singled to left field to again score Kinzer for the 2-0 advantage. The lead stretched out to 3-0 in the fourth inning on a Naveah Pender sacrifice fly with scored Jaliegh Crawford.

Conn finished the contest 2-of-3 with a pair of RBI at the plate while Kinzer was 1-of-2 with a pair of runs scored.

Ohio Christian would score once each in the first and fifth innings of game two and led 2-0 heading into the sixth frame. Crawford singled through the left side to score Abbi Henderson to make it 2-1. OCC would get an insurance run in the sixth inning for the 3-1 victory.

Emily Fitzwater pitched all six innings allowing nine hits, three runs and striking out two.

At the plate, Kinzer was 2-of-4 in the contest while Crawford had the only RBI of the contest.

In the completed game against West Virginia Tech, the Pomeroys entered with a 12-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning. West Virginia Tech would score three times in the fourth inning before Pender doubled down the left field line to score Makayla Jackman for the winning run and the 13-5 victory in six innings.

Summer Rocha would finish the game officially with six innings pitched, five runs allowed and five strikeouts to take the victory.

Crawford finished the contest 3-of-3 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored while Hannah Boardman was 1-of-3 batting with four RBI. Conn scored three times in the contest while Lyric Krause and Pender added a pair of RBI.

The Pomeroys will return home for Senior Weekend at the SMWC Softball Field on Friday and Saturday against IUPUC.