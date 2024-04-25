ROUNDUP: Viking softball notches 10-run win

Apr. 24—Jaleigh Lindley pitched a five-inning two-hitter and went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, a homer and four RBI as West Vigo defeated visiting Indian Creek 12-2 in Western Indiana Conference softball Wednesday evening.

Also for the Vikings, Piper Beeler was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, three runs and two RBI; Janelle Sullivan 2 for 3 with a double; Jaycee Elkins 2 for 3 with two runs; Caprice McCalister 2 for 3; Parker Auten 2 for 4 with two runs; and Grace Rodgers 1 for 3 with a double.

—Sullivan 11, Brown County 6 — At Nashville, Ind., Jaylynn Hobbs was 4 for 4 with three doubles, a homer, three runs and four RBI while also pitching four innings for the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference game Wednesday.

Also for Sullivan, Mylee Vandeventer was 3 for 4 with two runs; Lexi Grindstaff 3 for 5; Cacey Shorter 2 for 4; Addie Fosdick 1 for 3 with a double and two runs; Rachel Ellinger 1 for 4 with a double; and Aphtyn Earley 1 for 5 with a triple.

—Clay City 6, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, Lizzy Sinders pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and was 2 for 3 with a double for Class A's top-ranked Eels on Wednesday.

Also for Clay City, Abi Shearer was 2 for 2 and Faith Mitchell and Karlee Smith both 2 for 4 with a double each. Madelyn Kennett had the hit for the Lakers.

—Linton 8, Bloomfield 5 — At Linton, Addisyn McKee was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI for the Miners in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play Wednesday.

Bradie Chambers was 2 for 4 with a double, Peyton Bland 1 for 3 with a double and two runs and Abbigail McKee 1 for 3 with two RBI for the Miners.

Prep baseball

—Terre Haute South 6, Bloomfield 3 — At South, the host Braves snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday.

Brady Weidenbenner was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for South, now 7-5. The Braves play Friday at Terre Haute North.

Dillion Warnick was 1 for 2 with a double for the Cardinals.

—Sullivan 10, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., Hunter Mason and Will Brooks combined for a five-inning one-hitter in a Western Indiana Conference game Wednesday.

Jaden Norris was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs; Isaak Osborn 1 for 2 with three runs and two RBI; and Marcus Roshel 1 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBI for Sullivan.

Prep golf

—West Vigo 184, Sullivan 196 — At Rea Park, the balanced Vikings had four players shoot 46 on Wednesday: William Marrs, Gunnar Bland, Bryce Easton and Collin Akers.

Hunter Pirtle matched that score for Sullivan.

—Cardinals win four-way meet — At Phil Harris, Bloomfield shot a 194 on Wednesday to defeat North Knox (209), Linton (230) and White River Valley (no team score).

Blake Neill of Bloomfield was medalist with a 42.

Prep basketball

—Robinson coach honored — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced their Coaches of the Year this week, with Robinson's Scott Zane one of the honored girls coaches.

The Maroons reached the championship game of the Newton Sectional.

Prep tennis

—South Knox 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows were blanked on Monday for their first loss of the season.

Sullivan, 10-1, played Linton on Wednesday and will be at Edgewood on Thursday.

College softball

—Pomeroys sweep — At Owensboro, Ky., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods defeated host Brescia 3-2 and 10-4 in a River States Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.

Jaleigh Crawford was 2 for 3 and scored twice in the first game. Annika Hannigan and Katrina Strow were both 3 for 4 and Abbi Henderson 3 for 5 in the second game.

SMWC is now 31-13, 24-6 in the RSC, and finishes its regular season Thursday at Oakland City.