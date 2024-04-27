ROUNDUP: Union High baseball team tops Western Beaver

Apr. 26—The Union High baseball team remained undefeated Thursday afternoon.

Dom Cucitrone collected three hits to lead the Scotties to a 10-3 WPIAL Section 2-1A home win over Western Beaver.

Union (7-0 section, 8-0 overall) delivered 11 total hits. Mike Gunn chipped in two hits.

Rocco Galmarini and Dayne Johnke plated two markers each for the Scotties.

Jalen Peace started and earned the win. Peace pitched five innings, giving up three hits and three runs — none earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Union scored a run in the first, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Western Beaver (5-2, 5-4) notched two markers in the fifth and one in the sixth.

The Scotties visit Ellwood City Lincoln at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Greenville 6,

Neshannock 0

The Lancers' bats were silent in a nonsection home loss to the Trojans.

Neshannock (6-7) managed just four hits in the setback.

Thomas Morell started and took the loss. Morell tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs — two earned — with a walk and four strikeouts.

Greenville scored all six of its run in the sixth.

The Lancers are back in action at 4 p.m. Monday at Riverside.

Softball

South Fayette 6, Mohawk 2

The Lady Warriors were held to four hits in a nonsection game road loss to the Lady Lions.

The loss ends Mohawk's eight-game win streak.

Reagan Magno went the distance in taking the loss. Magno allowed seven hits and six runs — two earned — with four walks and three strikeouts.

Mohawk (11-2) scored a run in the fourth and one more in the seventh.

South Fayette plated a run in the first, two in the second and three in the sixth.

Mohawk plays Beaver Falls on the road at 4 p.m. Monday.

Neshannock 8,

Villa Maria 0

The Lady Lancers took control in the third inning in a nonsection road decision over Villa Maria.

Neshannock (12-0) scored a run in the first and stretched the margin to 5-0 in the third. The Lady Lancers tallied another marker in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

Neshannock pounded out 12 hits. Miley Anderson, Gabby Perod and Abigale Measel recorded two hits each for the Lady Lancers.

Perod, Measel and Callie Biondi drove in two runs each for the victors.

Addy Frye (8-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Frye gave up three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

Neshannock hosts Shenango at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

