ROUNDUP: Sycamores run well at two track venues

Apr. 28—Indiana State closed its regular-season home track and field schedule with first-place finishes on both the men's and women's side at the Sycamore Open on Saturday.

The Sycamores had multiple highlight-worthy performances, with Brooklyn Giertz-Pfaff firmly entering the NCAA East First Round qualifying mix in the pole vault and Elias Foor moving his way to the fringe of U.S. Olympic Trials marks in the discus. Season and personal bests came by the bunches for the Trees on Saturday, with Indiana State's athletes taking advantage of ideal weather conditions to post their best marks of the year.

As a team, Indiana State recorded 15 first-place finishes, with nine on the men's side and six on the women's side. The Sycamores finished with 188.5 points on the men's side and 161 points on the women's side.

Indiana State's final meet before the MVC Outdoor Championships is the Billy Hayes Invitational on Friday at Bloomington.

—Sycamores compete at Drake — At Des Moines, Indiana State athletes earned program top-10 marks in 10 events at the Drake Relays that ended Saturday.

Second-place finishes were turned in by the men's 4x800 relay team of Napoleon Hernandez, Caden Emmert, Nick Burns and Xavier Wills (7:32:36, second in program history) and the women's shuttle hurdle relay team of Rachel Mehringer, Shanisa Stinson, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith and Riley Tuerff (57.35 seconds, third in program history).

Third-place finishes came from Mehringer, with a program-record 13.34 in the 100-meter hurdles; the women's 4x200 team of Janiya Bowman, Gaskin-Griffith, Collette Wolfe and Iyanla Hunter; the men's 4x1,600 team of Ethan Breen, Jackson Krieg, Jason Dworak and Cael Light; and women's high jumper Kyrsten Fehribach.

Prep baseball

—Linton 20, Orleans 10 — At Orleans, the Miners improved to 5-5 for the season as Blaike Husband drove in six runs with five hits.

Also for the Miners on Saturday, Ty Boyd had four hits, including a homer, plus three RBI and Russell Goodman also homered.

Prep basketball

—Maroons fill coaching vacancy — Hall of Fame coach Randy Bishop has stepped down as the high school basketball coach at Lawrenceville and been selected to replace Mack Thompson at Robinson.

Bishop, elected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011, has more than 700 wins in his career, 173 in his 11 seasons at Lawrenceville. His last two teams there combined for a 51-13 record and were the unbeaten champions of the Little Illini Conference this past winter.

He is also a member of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame for his work in nine seasons at Branson.

Thompson announced early last season that he would be stepping down to become the athletic director at Effingham. His last Robinson team went 11-20, ironically getting its last win in a 52-37 upset over Lawrenceville in regional play.