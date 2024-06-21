ROUNDUP: Sycamore women sign another guard

Indiana State women’s basketball coach Marc Mitchell announced the addition of Queen Ruffin to the program Thursday afternoon.

Ruffin, a 5-foot-6 guard from Moreno Valley, California, joins the Sycamores with three years of eligibility after transferring from Johnson C. Smith.

“Queen is a hidden gem,” Mitchell said. “She is a young lady who is driven and determined to succeed. Queen will spend most of the time at point guard, but can also play off the ball. She is a player who plays both sides of the ball. Queen is a consistent perimeter shooter who can also get downhill on drives. She is an explosive player who thrives on competing. Indiana State fans are going to love her.”

Ruffin played her freshman season at Johnson C. Smith, where she earned CIAA All-Rookie Team honors for the 2023-24 season. She averaged 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in her first season of college basketball, knocking down 34 percent of her 3-point attempts. She ranked fifth on the team in scoring despite starting just once and averaging fewer than 20 minutes per game.

Ruffin joins Semie Brar, Zalissa Finley, Denyha Jacobs and Davina Smith as signees in Indiana State’s 2024 class. Jacobs’ signing was announced June 12, Smith’s signing was announced Friday, Brar’s signing was announced Monday and Finley’s signing was announced Tuesday.

Terre Haute Rex

• Road trip not friendly — Going into Thursday night, the Rex had lost three straight games on a road trip.

On Wednesday, the Rex fell 11-7 at Chillicothe despite taking a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, spoiling a 5-for-5 performance by Carter Murphy. Murphy homered and Cooper Jauz and Miguel Cantu both had two doubles each. The Rex also played at Chillichothe on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Rex lost a pair of seven-inning games at division leader Danville, giving up three runs in the bottom of the sixth to fall 6-3 in a makeup game, then giving up three in the bottom of the first inning of a 3-0 loss in the nightcap. Adrian Lopez homered in the first game for the Rex and Cantu was 2 for 3 in the second game.

On Monday, in their most recent home game, the Rex scored in all but one inning in defeating Lafayette 13-8. Victor Cartagena was 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs and four RBI; Eli Riley 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBI; Gabe Wright 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Nomar Garcia 1 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBI; Brady Yeryar 1 for 4 with a double and two runs; and Lopez 1 for 5 with a double and two runs.

The Rex return home for a 6:30 p.m game Friday against the Champion City Kings.

Track

• Three Pomeroys honored — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods track and field athletes Krislynn Bailey, Thomas Chapman and Savannah Lewis have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Bailey, a Terre Haute North graduate, was 11th in the NAIA Indoor Championships and 20th in the NAIA Outdoor championships in high jump. Chapman, a Northview graduate, holds the school record in the men’s 8,000-meter run and was eighth in the River States Conference meet in both the 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs. Lewis was the RSC indoor champion in the 60-meter dash.