ROUNDUP: Sycamore women add high-scoring guard

Indiana State head women’s basketball coach Marc Mitchell announced the addition of Mia Simpson to the program Monday afternoon.

Simpson, a 5-foot-8 guard from Waukegan, Ill., joins the Sycamores with two years of eligibility after transferring from Morton College. She signed with Pitt for the 2023-24 season but did not appear in a game before leaving the program.

“Mia is another explosive guard,” Mitchell said. “She can get to the rim with the best of them. Mia is masterful in the midrange, which is a lost art. She really gets after it on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana State fans are in for a pleasant surprise. I believe Mia can be one of the best two-way players in The Valley.”

Simpson was one of the best junior college players in the nation during her time at Morton, where she helped lead the Panthers to a 64-4 record with a pair of conference titles in her two seasons. She scored more than 1,000 points in her two seasons, becoming just the third player in program history to hit the 1,000-point mark, while also leading the nation in field goal percentage in both of her seasons at Morton.

The 2023-24 season was one to remember for Simpson, who ranked in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage (first, 71.2), steals (second, 141) total rebounds (third, 404) and points (eighth, 608). She was the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Most Valuable Player and the Region IV Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Simpson joins Semie Brar, Zalissa Finley, Denyha Jacobs, Queen Ruffin and Davina Smith as signees in Indiana State’s 2024 class, all of which were previously announced in June.

• Rose coach honored — Rose-Hulman women’s basketball assistant coach Alison McCarthy has been named the recipient of the 2024 NCAA WCA Class No. 53 WeCOACH Impact Award at the WeCOACH National Convention.

The WeCOACH Impact Award is given to the class member who leads by example with a commitment to the encouragement of other’s success and an unwavering dedication to their own personal and professional achievement.

“I have an overwhelming feeling of gratitude for my lifelong involvement in women’s sports as an athlete and a coach. The Women Coaches Academy was hands down one of the best experiences I have had in my career,” said McCarthy. “I want to thank the WeCoach staff for putting together an event that is specifically designed for the progression of women in sport. I walked away inspired and empowered to continue to make an impact on the next generation of women athletes and coaches.”

McCarthy helped lead the Engineers to a 12-14 record and an HCAC Tournament appearance, just one year after canceling their season. Prior to her time with the Engineers, McCarthy coached for 19 years at the high school level. The former Northern Kentucky women’s basketball player was also inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Track

• Evans fails to qualify — At Eugene, Ore., Rose-Hulman alumna Liz Evans came up just short of making the high jump finals in the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday afternoon in Oregon.

After clearing the first two marks on her first attempt, Evans failed to clear 6-feet on all three attempts. With the top 12 making the finals, it came down to a jump-off with five athletes jumping for two spots. Evans came up just short on her final attempt of a season-high mark and brought home a 13th-place finish.

Evans became the first Engineer in school history to appear in three separate Olympic Trials with appearances in 2016, 2021, and 2024.Legion baseball

• Post 346 goes 4-0 — At Don Jennings Field, Wayne Newton Post 346 won two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday in round-robin competition against Rockport and Alton, Ill.

The Terre Haute team beat Rockport 7-6 and Alton 8-5 in eight innings on Saturday, with Rockport beating Alton 20-3. On Sunday, both Post 346 and Rockport beat Alton by 10-0 scores and then Post 346 beat Rockport 9-5 in nine innings.

Post 346 7, Rockport 6 — The home team came from behind with a run in the bottom of the sixth and three in the bottom of the seventh. Brady Stepp was the winning pitcher in relief, while Linden Jenkins was 2 for 2 with two runs and Brady Weidenbenner had two RBI.

Post 346 8, Alton 5, 8 innings — It was a win for the Northview kids as Caden Schrader was 2 for 4 with a double and also the winning pitcher in relief with seven strikeouts in three innings while Jackson Pierce was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. Austin Black was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Jenkins 2 for 5, Ross Olson 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI and both Levi and Brady Weidenbenner scored twice.

Post 346 10, Alton 0 — Jackson Thoma pitched a six-inning two-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strkeouts for Post 346, while Isaak Osborne was 3 for 4 with two runs, Pierce 2 for 3 with two RBI, Levi Weidenbenner 2 fr 3, Cam Judson 1 for 1 with a double and two RBI, Riley Huckaby 1 for 2 with three runs, Jenkins 1 for 4 with two RBI and Brady Weidenbenner scored twice.

Post 346 9, Rockport 5, 9 innings — Pierce wrapped up a great weekend, going 2 for 3 for the third straight game, while Schrader was 2 for 4 with a double, Levi Weidenbenner 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Black 1 for 5 with two RBI, Osborne 1 for 5 with a double and two runs and Stepp scored two runs.

Now 12-5, Post 346 plays at Danville, Ill., on Tuesday.

• Crawfordsville 4, Post 501 3 — At West Vigo, the two teams did all their scoring in two innings Sunday, the visitors scoring twice in the top of the first and John E. Heyen Post 501 scoring three times in the bottom of the third.

Alan Ramirez and Reese Wilbur, the team’s 14-year-olds, combined to pitch the last six scoreless innings and Garrett Porter had two hits.

Now 1-7-1, Post 346 plays a doubleheader Saturday at Newburgh.