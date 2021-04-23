Roundup: Southwest softball beats rival Ragsdale

Apr. 23—JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford beat rival Ragsdale 8-5 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ragsdale.

Grace Chambers had three hits while Abby Repko, Katelyn Abantohollans and Ashton Willard had two hits each to lead the Cowgirls (6-3), who've won six games in a row.

Repko also got the win in the circle.

SOCCER BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH STOKES

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness cruised past North Stokes 9-0 in Northwest 1A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Bishop.

Katelynn Williams, Anna Krawczyk and Mikayla Ebel each scored two goals to lead the Villains (10-1 overall, 10-0 NWC), who led 5-0 at halftime. Justine Grimsley, Emily Silva and Sunita Agarwala each scored one.

Krawczyk and Olivia Henn each added two assists, while Bridget Barr, Caroline Duggan and Williams had one apiece as Bishop outshot North Stokes 26-2 for the match.

Emily Agejew got the win in goal.

EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson fell 3-0 against undefeated Salisbury in Central Carolina 2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.

The Golden Eagles dipped to 4-5-1 overall and 2-4 in the CCC.

BASEBALL WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CANNON

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian beat Cannon School 10-0 in six innings Wednesday in baseball at Wesleyan's new baseball field.

The Trojans, who scored eight runs in the third inning, improved to 10-4.

TENNIS BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST SURRY

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Bishop McGuinness downed East Surry 8-1 in Northwest 1A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at East Surry.

Bobby Peters, Grant Wilson, Timothy Hackman, Josh Hanflink and Evan Sturgill won in singles for the Villains (10-1 overall, 8-0 NWC), while Luca Pestana/Peters, Hackman/Hanflink and Wilson/Jake Whalen won in doubles.

LEDFORD, SALISBURY

SALISBURY — Ledford topped Salisbury 8-1 in Central Carolina 2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Salisbury.

Sam Kruse, Rafal Kostraba, Jake Queen, Josh Gross and Brennen Norton won in singles for the Panthers (9-0 overall, 9-0 CCC), while Kruse/Queen, Kostraba/Gross and Norton/Cooper Reich won in doubles.

SW GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford defeated Western Guilford 6-3 in Piedmont Triad 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Western.

Jacob Rosen, Davis Abernethy, Tim Vo and Daniel Etheredge won in singles for the Cowboys (8-2 overall, 6-1 PTC), while Abernethy/Vo and Etheredge/Grant Prevatt won in doubles.

RAGSDALE, HP CENTRAL

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale beat High Point Central 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis action Wednesday at Ragsdale.

Ian Harmon, Anthony Orfanedes, Landen Ramsey, Jay Patel and Joseph Ayinde won in singles for the Tigers (4-7 overall, 2-6 conference), while Harmon/Ramsey, Orfanedes/Patel and Ayinde/Jonathan Atchinson won in doubles.

Beck Dallas won in singles for the Bison (0-10, 0-8).

OAK GROVE, WEST DAVIDSON

MIDWAY — Oak Grove edged West Davidson 5-4 in Central Carolina 2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Oak Grove.

Justin Gadd, Nick Morris and Ben Maxwell won in singles for the Grizzlies (6-3 overall, 6-3 CCC), Parker Frost/Gadd and Chris Schmitt/Maxwell won in doubles.

WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Wheatmore rolled past Randleman 8-1 in PAC-7 2A boys tennis Wednesday at Randleman.

The Warriors improved to 6-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

High Point Central is seeking nominations for its athletics hall of fame. Entries will be accepted up to Oct. 15 and can be made either through hpcbisonathletics.com or by contacting athletic director Mike Cook at cookm2@gcsnc.com.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, Jan. 13, at Wesleyan Memorial at 6 p.m. The hall of fame game will be the following night, Friday, Jan. 14, against Southern Guilford at A.J. Simeon Stadium.