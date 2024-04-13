ROUNDUP: South girls tennis gets two 5-0 wins

Apr. 12—Terre Haute South posted its second girls tennis shutout in as many nights Friday when the Braves traveled to Vincennes Lincoln for a 5-0 win.

The Braves, who host their own tournament on Saturday, lost just four games in five matches to the Alices.

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Madison Fleck 6-0, 6-1; Jordan Miller (THS) def. Raney Cory 6-1, 6-0; Aja Irish (THS) def. Jackie York 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Macey Fisher-Kelsey Howder 6-0, 6-1; Aneka Gera-Morgan Tryon (THS) def. Morgan Carier-Adra Luking 6-0, 6-0.

Next — Terre Haute South (3-3) hosts Brownstown, Crawfordsville and Greencastle at the Braves Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In other girls high school tennis:

—Terre Haute South 5, Bloomington North 0 — At South, the Braves beat the rain as well as the Cougars in their Conference Indiana opener Thursday.

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Keira Murphy 6-0, 6-4; Jordan Miller (THS) def. Rahei Samantrai 6-0, 6-2; Aja Irish (THS) def. Emily Talbert 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Hope Isbitts-Ingrid Pendergast 6-2, 6-1; Anika Gera-Morgan Tryon (THS) def. Mira Kaduri-Sara Venruneri 6-1, 6-2.

JV — South won 2-0.

Boys tennis

—Robinson 5, Newton 2 — At Newton, Ill., the Maroons picked up a Little Illini Conference win Thursday.

Singles — Isaac Street (N) def. Eli Rosborough 6-0, 7-5; Aiden Elder (R) def. Wesley Britton 6-1, 6-2; Luke Wernz (R) def. Michael Shamhart 6-2, 6-1; Aaron Hatfield (R) def. A.J. Pitcher 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Britton-Street (N) def. Elder-Rosborough 6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4); Jameson Poorman-Owen Schmidt (R) def. Brennan Bigard-Kahlin Michl 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3); Duke Thompson-Cody Waggoner (R) def. Pitcher-Shamhart 6-0, 6-3.

Prep softball

—Clay City 11, North Central 1 — At Clay City, the host Eels ended Friday's SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game early with seven unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Lexi Thompson was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs and four RBI to lead the top-ranked host team, while Karlee Smith was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Hannah Harris 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs; and Faith Mitchell 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Shelby Seay, Mykenzie Wence and Bayleigh Wright had singles for the Thunderbirds, Wence getting the RBI and Wright scoring the run.

Clay City hosts Northview at noon Saturday.

Prep baseball

—Olney 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows suffered a loss in interstate competition Friday.

Marcus Roshel was 2 for 3 and Jaden Norris 2 for 4 with a double for Sullivan.

Men's volleyball

—Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 3, Aquinas 1 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys came back from a first-set loss to win 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 on Friday night.

Marko Zolnjan had 18 kills and Manase Fetulimoeata had nine for the Pomeroys, while Ethan Martins had 41 assists and Jalen Noveda 16 digs.

The same two teams play at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Knoerle Center. SMWC is 16-15, Aquinas 3-21.