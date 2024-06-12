ROUNDUP: Sears leads five Sycamores on All-Region team

Mike Sears was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Midwest Region first team, the top showing among five Indiana State players named to the squad Tuesday.

Sears was named the first-team honoree at third base, while Luis Hernandez (1B), Randal Diaz (SS), Brennyn Cutts (SP) and Zach Davidson (RP) also received honors as voted on by members of the ABCA.

Sears earned All-Region recognition for the first time in his collegiate career after setting the Indiana State single-season and career home-run marks over the 2024 season. The Cincinnati native hit .274 from the plate with a Missouri Valley Conference-best 24 home runs and 77 runs batted in, while leading ISU with 20 doubles and a .726 slugging percentage. Sears posted a 1.121 OPS for the year with 55 runs scored.

Hernandez earned All-Region honors for the first time as the Gurabo, Puerto Rico, native finished the season top-five in the MVC in batting average (.359), slugging percentage (.694), OPS (1.115), hits (89), RBI (76), and home runs (23). The junior first baseman scored a team-high 60 runs on the year and added 14 doubles in a standout performance after making the shift from designated hitter to first base.

Diaz earned All-Region recognition for the first time as the Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, native wrapped up the 2024 season as one of the hottest hitters in the country down the stretch. The junior shortstop hit .425 over the final month of the season with 34 hits, eight home runs, and 19 RBI while adding a .775 slugging percentage and .478 on-base percentage. He finished the season on a career-best 32-game hitting streak and a 38-game on-base streak running from mid-March into the Lexington Regional of the NCAA tournament.

Diaz finished the season among the conference leaders in a multitude of statistical categories, including batting average (.360), slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.432), OPS (1.069), hits (91), and home runs (18) from his spot atop the Indiana State batting order. He paced ISU with 30 multi-hit games and added 12 multi-hit contests over the season.

Cutts continued the trend of Indiana State starting pitchers earning All-Region accolades as the junior right-hander picked up his first recognition on the team. The Greenup, Ill., native was among the Valley leaders in multiple statistical categories on his way to being named the 2024 MVC Pitcher of the Year. Cutts led the conference in ERA (3.69) and opposing batting average (.220) while finishing among the conference leaders in innings (83.0), strikeouts (75), strikeouts looking (25) and wins (seven).

Davidson earned All-Region accolades for the first time as the Hartsburg, Mo., native was dominant for the Sycamores out of the bullpen down the stretch run in the 2024 season. Over his final five appearances (four relief, one start), Davidson posted a 4-1 record and 1.04 ERA over a team-high 26.0 innings, while adding a 43:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .183 opponent batting average. The senior left-hander highlighted the month with a 10-strikeout game over 4.1 innings against Evansville, while adding 14 strikeouts over a 7.1-inning relief outing in the MVC Tournament against Murray State.

Davidson was elite out of the bullpen for Indiana State on the season with a 5-2 record and 2.56 ERA over 23 appearances on the year. He went 56.1 innings with three saves, while finishing second on the team and fourth in the Missouri Valley with 83 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .172 against the Sycamore reliever on the year. He recorded 14 multi-inning appearances on the season and 18 appearances with multiple strikeouts on the year.

Indiana State’s five players on the All-Region team are the most in program history. The Sycamores placed three on the squad back in 1993 (P Casey Whitten, OF Demetrius Dowler and C Stoney Burke). The Sycamores have been represented on the team in each of the last four seasons.

American Legion baseball

• Post 346 goes 2-1 — At Ballwin, Mo., Wayne Newton Post 346 won two of its three games over the weekend at the Ballwin Tournament, including a no-hitter by Cam Judson, but failed to advance to the final four of the competition.

Post 346 went to 2-2 for the season and opens its own John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational on Thursday in a noon game against Ellsbury, Mo., at Rose-Hulman.

• Post 346 12, Ballwin Post 611 0 — In its first tournament game, Post 346 got a six-inning no-hitter from Judson, who struck out 13 and walked only one.

Terre Haute led 2-0 after four innings but erupted for seven in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Leading hitters were Jackson Pierce, 2 for 2 with two runs; Caden Schrader, 2 for 4 with two RBI; Isaak Osborne, 2 for 4 with a double and two runs; Brady Weidenbenner, 2 for 4; Ross Olson, 1 for 2 with two RBI; and Austin Black, 1 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

• Alton (Ill.) Post 126 7, Post 346 6 — Post 346 rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, only to give up an unearned run that ended the game in the bottom of the inning. Five of Alton’s runs were unearned.

Black was 2 for 3 while Olson was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Brady Weidenbenner 2 for 5.

• Post 346 14, Maryland Heights (Mo.) Post 213 0 — Jackson Thoma pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in five innings and his teammates scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth to shorten the game.

Black was 3 for 4 with two RBI while Brady Weidenbenner was 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBI; Osborne 2 for 4 with three runs; Ty Stultz 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs; and Judson 1 for 2 with a double.