ROUNDUP: Rose men fall to Hampden-Sydney in tourney title game

Nov. 21—The Rose-Hulman Engineers lost to NCAA Division III No. 8-ranked Hampden-Sydney 80-66 on Saturday in the final game of the Wooster Invitational men's basketball tournament.

This dropped Rose, which defeated tournament host Wooster 82-80 on Friday, to 2-1 this season.

Miles McGowen and Kobe Stoudemire were named to the all-tournament team for the Engineers. McGowen was their top scorer against Wooster with 17 points.

On Saturday, Rose-Hulman was led by Stoudemire with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Jack Jenniges and Daniel Savovic added 12 points each.

The Engineers trailed 44-39 at halftime, but the Tigers put together a 24-9 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half to build their largest margin of the day at 68-48. That lead proved too much for Rose to overcome.

Rose-Hulman will visit Wabash College next Sunday.

In other men's college basketball Saturday:

—Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 87, Trinity Christian 48 — At Palos Heights, Ill., former Indiana State player Cobie Barnes dropped in 14 points, Shon Tupuola chipped in with 12 points and 17 rebounds and DaMeriz Merriweather added 10 points inside DeVos Gymnasium as the Pomeroys improved their record to 2-2.

SMWC led 48-24 at halftime. Trinity Christian fell to 2-2.

Next up for The Woods was a Tuesday home matchup with the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy-St. Louis inside Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.

Women's basketball

—Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 80, Judson 37 — At Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center, Brooklynn Jones poured in 22 points, Madison Fueger tallied 16, Destiny Thomas had 11 and Samara Douglas added 10 as the Pomeroys won convincingly Saturday afternoon on "Fan Appreciation Day."

A 5-foot-8 junior from Loogootee, Jones made 10 of her 13 shots from the field and also contributed six steals, while teammate Abby Worley dished out nine assists and racked up five thefts. SMWC outscored the visitors 43-16 in the first half.

The Woods (4-2) will played host to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Tuesday inside Knoerle Center. Judson dropped to 0-5.

College volleyball

—ISU's Holland named MVC Freshman of the Year — After leading all Missouri Valley Conference freshmen and ranking in the top 10 among all Division I freshmen in kills this season, Indiana State's Kira Holland was selected as the 2023 MVC Freshman of the Year, according to an announcement by the conference Saturday morning.

Holland, who was the MVC Freshman of the Week a program-record six times this season, is the first player in program history to win an MVC specialty award. In addition, Holland and Ella Scott both earned spots on the MVC All-Freshman Team, marking the first time since 2001 that the Sycamores had multiple All-Freshman Team selections in a season.

Holland finished 2023 with 316 kills, averaging 3.59 kills per set. She ranked seventh in the MVC and ninth among all Division I freshmen in kills per set.

Meanwhile, Scott was one of two players to appear in all 101 sets for the Sycamores this season and finished third on the team with 194 kills. She also led ISU with 79 blocks, including 11 block solos, while her 26 service aces were second-most on the squad.

Boys basketball

—Marshall 73, Dieterich 57 — At Greenup, Ill., Marshall opened its 2023-24 season with a solid victory Monday over Dieterich in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament.

The two teams were tied 14-14 after one period, then Marshall jumped to leads of 33-28 at halftime and 51-43 after three quarters.

Five Lions players scored in double figures, led by Payton McGuire's 20 points. Other top Marshall scorers included Bentley Delp with 14 points, Trey Scott with 13, Avery Sheets with 11 and R.J. Mattas with 10.

Marshall advances to play Casey at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Cumberland gym.