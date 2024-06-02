ROUNDUP: Rogers-Walton is MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Indiana State senior Shomari Rogers-Walton was named the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Friday by the conference office, while 22 ISU track and field student-athletes were selected to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team.

Rogers-Walton, who has a 3.71 cumulative grade-point average as a sport management major, was the 2024 MVC Indoor Track and Field Most Valuable Athlete after sweeping the long jump and triple jump titles at the conference championships. He also added a runner-up finish in the long jump at the MVC outdoor championships, while qualifying for the NCAA East first round in both the long jump and triple jump. Rogers-Walton scored double-digit points for the Blue and White at every conference championship he competed in.

Indiana State’s 22 MVC Track and Field Scholar-Athlete Team honorees marked the third straight year that the Sycamores had over 20 student-athletes on the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team. The Sycamores have also had either the men’s or women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in each of the last three seasons.

In addition to the success in the classroom, Indiana State has also been the gold standard in competition, winning nine conference titles over the last three years (2022-24 men’s indoor, 2022-24 men’s outdoor, 2022 women’s indoor, 2024 women’s indoor, 2024 women’s outdoor). The Sycamores swept all four MVC Track and Field Championships this season, marking the first time in program history that the Sycamores accomplished the feat. Indiana State’s men’s track and field team set program records for points scored at both the MVC Indoor Championships (183.5) and MVC Outdoor Championships (221.5).

To qualify for the MVC Scholar-Athlete team, nominees must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale) and placed in either the top eight of an individual event or the top three of a relay event at the indoor or outdoor championships. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore status in both athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were not eligible).

Alysha Bradford (business) had the top GPA among the Sycamores’ women’s honorees at 3.99, while Xavier Wills (art education) had the top GPA on the men’s side at 4.0.

Indiana State 2023 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team honorees

Abby Ballengee – 3.73 GPA, communication sciences and disorders

Erica Barker – 3.77, communication sciences and disorders

Noah Bolt – 3.52, master of business administration

Alysha Bradford – 3.99, business

Landis Brandon – 3.72, applied medicine

Rachel Conhoff – 3.95, kinesiology/exercise science

Jason Dworak – 3.74, construction management

Kamille Gaskin-Griffith – 3.80, economics

Brooklyn Giertz-Pfaff – 3.65, physical education

Tahj Johnson – 3.95, applied medicine

Jackson Krieg – 3.79, master of business administration

Kevin Krutsch – 3.90, sport management

Daunte Majors – 3.52, physical education/exercise science

Dan O’Laughlin – 3.83, professional aviation flight technology

Claire Pittman – 3.77, exercise science

Wyatt Puff – 3.94, computer science

Parker Speth – 3.77, mechanical engineering

Will Staggs – 3.97, applied medicine

Riley Tuerff – 3.71, applied medicine

Shomari Rogers-Walton – 3.71, sport management

Selene Weaver – 3.71, physical education

Xavier Wills – 4.00, art education

Prep track

• Aidoo third, seventh; Catlin sixth — At Bloomington, Terre Haute South's Ethan Aidoo led Wabash Valley competitors at the boys high school state championship meet with a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter run and a seventh-place finish in the 800.

Sullivan's Zane Catlin was sixth in the 200-meter dash.

Competing but not scoring was South pole vaulter Jaston Wyke.

Team scores — Fishers 60, Hamilton Southeastern 54, Bloomington North 40, Franklin Central 26, Carmel 25, Brebeuf 24, Center Grove 24, Indianapolis North Central 24, Martinsville 20, Penn 20, Avon 15.5, Eastside 15, Fort Wayne Northrop 15, Crown Point 14.5, Greenwood 14, Harrison (West Lafayette) 14, Floyd Central 12, Brownsburg 12, Lawrence North 12, Homestead 11.5, Bloomington South 11, Indianapolis Chatard 11, Ben Davis 10, Hamilton Heights 10, Greenfield-Central 10, Evansville North 10, Terre Haute South 10, LaPorte 10, Elkhart 10, Chesterton 9, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 9, Danville 8, Warsaw 8, Anderson 8, Henryville 7, Churubusco 7, Kankakee Valley 6, Andrean 6, Zionsville 6, Perry Meridian 6, Concord 6, Indianapolis Cathedral 6, Oak Hill 6, Indianapolis Lutheran 5, Wapahani 5, Westview 5, Highland 5, Sullivan 4, Noblesville 4, Whiteland 4, Roncalli 4, South Bend St. Joseph's 4, Lake Central 4, Yorktown 4, Wabash 4, Portage 4, Batesville 3.5, Tipton 3.5, Merrillville 3, Columbia City 3, Heritage Christian 3, Charlestown 3, Jasper 2, North Putnam 2, Westfield 2, McCutcheon 2, Waldron 2, Purdue Poly 1.5, Christian Academy 1, Delta 1, LaVille 1, East Central 1, Warren Central 1, West Lafayette 1.

100 — Jaidyn Johnson (BN) 10.52.

200 — Johnson (BN) 21.77, 6. Zane Catlin (Sul) 22.25.

400 — Cainen Northington (EN) 48.38.

800 — Martin Barco (Mart) 1:50.97, 7. Ethan Aidoo (THS) 1:55.34.

1,600 — Barco (Mart) 4:06.34, 3. Aidoo (THS) 4:13.39.

3,200 — Tony Provenzano (Carm) 8:51.40.

HH — Tyler Tarter (F) 13.85.

IH — Tarter (F) 37.25.

4x100 — Hamilton Southeastern 41.79.

4x400 — Indianapolis North Central 3:16.88.

4x800 — Bloomington North 7:47.94.

HJ — Elliot Ryba (GC) 6-10.

PC — Peyton McQuinn (HH) 16-3, 24. Jason Wyke (THS) 13-0.

LJ — Elijah Coker (Penn) 23-3, 8. Nolan Hackleman (NP) 21-8.

SP — Nylan Brown (BD) 63-1.5, 19. Keegan Mowery-Shields (South Putnam) 49-3.

D — Josiah Bird (HSE) 182-9, 19. Nolan Hughes (Bloomfield) 144-9.

• Hayes sprints to fifth-place finish — At Bloomington, Northview's Ellia Hayes showed her closing speed Friday night at the state girls track and field finals, overtaking several other runners down the stretch for a fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run.

Hayes' points gave the Knights five team points, the only points scored by Wabash Valley athletes.

Best finishes that didn't score were a 10th-place finish in discus by Linton's Becca Robbins and a 12th-place finish by North Central's Kathryn Ison — three spots and 0.06 seconds ahead of longtime rival Sophie Hale of Linton.

Team scores — Warren Central 57.5, Bloomington North 41, Hamilton Southeastern 29, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 26, Brownsburg 24, Carmel 24, Noblesville 23, Delta 21, Fort Wayne Concordia 21, Homestead 19.5, Heritage Christian 19, Fishers 18, Indianapolis North Central 17, Whiteland 17, Evansville North 17, Greensburg 16, Franklin 16, Avon 14, Lawrence North 13.5, Indianapolis Chatard 13, Franklin Central 11, Eastern Hancock 11, Floyd Central 11, Greenwood 11, Zionsville 11, Jeffersonville 11, Pendleton Heights 10, Herron 9, Pike 9, Munster 9, Northeast Dubois 8, Indian Creek 8, Bloomington South 8, Connersville 8, Warsaw 8, Wood Memorial 8, Westfield 7.5, Greenfield-Central 7, Ben Davis 7, Valparaiso 7, Wawasee 7, Indianapolis Attucks 7, Fort Wayne North 6, Edgewood 6, Indianapolis Cathedral 6, Evansville Christian 5.5, Goshen 5, Northview 5, Chesterton 5, Columbus North 4, Eastern (Greentown) 4, Silver Creek 4, Signature 3, Bellmont 3, Columbia City 3, Hamilton Heights 2.5, Borden 2.5, Kankakee Valley 2, Elkhart 2, Culver Academies 2, Castle 2, Lakeland 2, Huntington North 2, Eastbrook 2, Center Grove 1.5, Portage 1, Northwestern 1, Lawrence Central 1, Triton 1, West Lafayette 1.

100 — Maya Taylor (F) 12.11, 23. Shalane Blakey (Terre Haute South) 12.65.

200 — De'Janay Layne (EN) 24.79, 22. Kyarra DeGroote (West Vigo) 26.15.

400 — Omema Anyanwu (Z) 56.18, 26. Katherine Sarver (Sullivan) 1:01.99.

800 — Nicki Southerland (Del) 2:06.50, 16. Ellia Hayes (Northview) 2:16.63.

1,600 — Southerland (Del) 4:41.98, 5. Hayes (Nv) 4:52.60, 26. Peyton Smith (Linton) 5:18.42.

3,200 — Ava Jarrell (PH) 10:10.05, 17. Smith (L) 11:04.94, 26. Gnister Grant (Nv) 11:19.07.

100H — Dede Eberle (BN) 14.25, 12. Kathryn Ison (North Central) 15.24, 15. Sophie Hale (L) 15.30.

300H — Laila Smith (WC) 43.35, 26. Ison (NC) 47.18, 27. Te'Rah Cooley (THS) 47.79.

4x100 relay — Carroll (FW) 47.46, 16. Terre Haute South (Cooley, Elsie Aidoo, Courtney Powell, Blakey) 49.14.

4x400 relay — Carmel 3:50.90.

4x800 relay — Fort Wayne Concordia 9:00.52, 27. Northview (Hannah Harrison, Reagin White, Aubrey Miller, Grant) 10:29.67.

HJ — Kya Crooke (HerChr) 5-11, 15. Karsyn Buck (Nv) 5-4, 24. Lilly Merk (THS) 5-0, 24. Mallori Bettenbrock (Clay City) 5-0.

PV — Amy Luttrell (Gwood) 12-9, 20. Cali Wuestefeld (Terre Haute North) 10-6.

LJ — Jila Vaden (WC) 20-0.75, 23. Hale (L) 16-4.25.

SP — Hadley Lucas (BN) 51-11.

D — Lucas (BN) 169-6, 10. Becca Robbins (L) 130-8.

Prep baseball

• Lakers almost win, Miners postponed — At Loogootee, Shakamak took a 12-1 lead after three innings and will wait to finish their game with Bethesda Christian until 6 p.m. Monday.

Linton had its game against North Posey postponed until 11 a.m. Monday at Southridge.

Prep golf

• Wolves advance — At Harrison Hills, Parke Heritage placed second Friday at the Attica Sectional and will compete at the Harrison (West Lafayette) Regional.

B.T. Luce shot a 73, second-best score of the day, to lead Parke Heritage. South Vermillion finished seventh.

Team scores — Tri-West 321, Parke Heritage 324, North Montgomery 342, Covington 353, Fountain Central 362, Southmont 370, South Vermillion 381, Crawfordsville 382, Seeger 395, Attica 416, North Putnam 450.

Top three — Landon Gardner (TW) 71, B.T. Luce (PH) 73, Neal Jeffery (NM) 77.

Parke Heritage (324) — B.T. Luce 73, Treigh Schelsky 83, Bradley McElheny 82, Max Dowd 86, Carson McCalister DQ.

South Vermillion (381) — Tucker Higgins 86, Josiah McBride 90, Aden Wallace 112, Nick Straw 105, Daven Smith 100.

Prospect League baseball

• Game postponed — Saturday's scheduled game pitting the Terre Haute-based Rex at the Danville (Ill.) Dans was postponed by rain.

The new time and date for that matchup is 7 p.m. EDT June 18.