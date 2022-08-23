Roundup of reaction to Patriots' rough joint practice against Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are finding the Las Vegas Raiders to be a far more difficult opponent than the Carolina Panthers.

The Pats are in Las Vegas this week for two joint practices with the Raiders before they play each other Friday night in the third and final preseason game.

Based on the reaction from reporters at Tuesday's practice, including our own Phil Perry, the Patriots did not fare well on either side of the ball.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was a major problem for the Patriots defense. This isn't a total shock because Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the league and does this stuff to most opponents, but Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills had no answers for Adams' elite skill set.

Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the Patriots' woeful practice against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Something positive for the Patriots offense to take away from today. Prior to that period, looked like there was very little for them to hand their hats on.



Like much of campâ€¦ Like the first-team â€œOâ€ in the Panthers preseason gameâ€¦ Theyâ€™re either at one extreme or the other. https://t.co/fHHSgGay76 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2022

Mac Jones then went 5-for-9 in first 7-on-7.



Two incompletions to Jakobi Meyers led to discussions between Meyers and Jones (and at times Joe Judge).



One pass nearly picked after a tip by linebacker Divine Deablo.



Quick-hitters complete to Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker. https://t.co/xlWl67AYYa — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2022

Joint practice is over in Nevada and thereâ€™s no doubt over which team was better. The Patriots struggled on both sides of the ball against the Raiders, but the offense was especially bad. Mac Jones and Co. struggled to move the ball until the two-minute drill. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 23, 2022

#Patriots offense and defense rebound with strong finishing drives against the Raidersâ€™ top units.



- Defense earns 3 would-be sacks of Derek Carr (Judon, Uche, Bentley)



- Mac goes 5/6 with a sack and a TD pass to Kendrick Bourne. He finished 13/25 overall in team drills. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 23, 2022

CB Shaun Wade watched the end of practice from the sideline with his shoulder pads off. Not sure when/why he stopped participating, but something to monitor. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2022

Man, this is bad. The most troublesome offensive practice of summer.



Jones 7/17 after his 2-minute drill ends in an INT.



- Run stuff

- Agholor shallow cross completion

- Incomplete Agholor (drop)

- Run stuff

- Incomplete Meyers (drop)

- Interception https://t.co/E5egsu6fXi — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 23, 2022

Davante Adams is absolutely ridiculous. He just effortlessly made a one-handed catch while keeping his feet in bounds for a TD. Incredible player. #Patriots #Raiders — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 23, 2022

#Patriots WRs and CBs lost the majority of their reps in 1-on-1 coverage drills against the Raiders.



Notables:

- Jalen Mills 0-3 vs. Davante Adams

- Myles Bryant 1-2 vs. Hunter Renfrow

- Marcus Jones 0-3

- Jack Jones 2-2, but his lost reps were bad losses. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 23, 2022

Tough test for Patriots DBs here today.



Jalen Mills lost three reps to DeVante Adams, including one where he wouldâ€™ve been flagged for a hold but still allowed a deep completion.



Hunter Renfrow beat Myles Bryant on three reps. Quickness tough to hang with. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2022

Jalen Mills goes 0-3 against Davante Adams in one-on-ones, including a fade that went for ~30-yard TD. #Patriots secondary lost round one vs. #Raiders WRs. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 23, 2022

Hunter Renfrow puts a move on Adrian Phillips and Carr finds him on a cross for about 20 yards. #Raiders #Patriots — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 23, 2022

Davante Adams gets wide open behind Jonathan Jones up the right sideline and Carr drops it in the bucket for a long TD. #Raiders #Patriots — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 23, 2022

.@Raiders vs. @Patriots 1-on-1:

WR Davante Adams vs CB Jalen Mills



Analysis: Lined up in press-coverage at LOS, Mills tries to jam Adams but Adams quickly attacks 1/2 man while gaining outside release. From there he then â€œstacksâ€ Mills attacking his outside hip for 40-yard TD. — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) August 23, 2022

