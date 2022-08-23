Roundup of reaction to Patriots' rough joint practice against Raiders

Nick Goss
·4 min read
Roundup of reaction to Patriots' rough joint practice against Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are finding the Las Vegas Raiders to be a far more difficult opponent than the Carolina Panthers.

The Pats are in Las Vegas this week for two joint practices with the Raiders before they play each other Friday night in the third and final preseason game.

Perry: Lil'Jordan Humphrey making his case with Patriots

Based on the reaction from reporters at Tuesday's practice, including our own Phil Perry, the Patriots did not fare well on either side of the ball.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was a major problem for the Patriots defense. This isn't a total shock because Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the league and does this stuff to most opponents, but Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills had no answers for Adams' elite skill set.

Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the Patriots' woeful practice against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to NBCSportsBoston.com for more coverage from Patriots-Raiders joint practices

