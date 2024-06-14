ROUNDUP: Pruitt named to ISU women's basketball staff

Indiana State women’s basketball coach Marc Mitchell announced the addition of associate head coach Jason Pruitt to his staff Thursday.

“Jason is a tremendous coach,” Mitchell said. “He is a proven winner. I have known Jason for a few years and found him to be extremely knowledgeable and committed to this game.

“He will bring a wealth of knowledge to the Indiana State Women’s Basketball program. With his head coaching experience and connection in our profession, the best days of the program are ahead of us.”

Pruitt was most recently head coach at Elmhurst, where he helped the Bluejays to a nine-win improvement from the previous season.

“Having previously called Indiana home for several years, I’ve had the privilege to learn from and observe the deeply rooted pride, relentless work ethic and unwavering devotion to academics as well as athletics in the Hoosier State,” Pruitt said.

“I’ve been blessed throughout my career with unique opportunities to grow under strategic leaders and mentors. Coach Mitchell is one of the great teachers of the game. After admiring what he’s achieved from the sidelines, I’m excited to now join him on the bench as we plant roots and work together to build a competitive, winning program at Indiana State University.”

Pruitt began his head coaching career at Bethesda University. Pruitt also previously spent time as the associate men’s basketball coach at Cal Tech and the associate head basketball coach at the NSU University School.

Prior to his time coaching, Pruitt spent a decade in the media industry in various positions at NBC, CBS and ABC affiliates. He also has spent time teaching at the high school and collegiate levels, leading courses in communication, media technology, digital journalism and sports marketing.

Pruitt holds an associate degree from Calhoun Community College, a bachelor’s degree in mass media arts from Clark Atlanta University and a master’s degree in educational technology from Nova Southeastern. He and his wife, Kara, have three daughters, Trinidy, Jayla and Kya, and a son, Quest.

Track

• York places ninth — At Eugene, Ore., Indiana State freshman Ryan York closed his debut season in the Blue and White on Wednesday evening, finishing ninth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field.

York ran a time of 9 minutes, 27.53 seconds. He became the first Sycamore distance runner to compete at a USATF Championship in Brad Butler’s tenure of overseeing the distance crew.

ISU’s Rachel Mehringer competed in the women’s 100 hurdles Thursday evening.