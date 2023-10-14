Roundup: Piketon survives clash with Adena, Zane Trace tops Southeastern

CHILLICOTHE − Local scores and recaps from Week Nine of the high school football season.

Piketon 44, Adena 41: The Redstreaks survived on Senior Night and pulled out their third Scioto Valley Conference win of the season over the Warriors on Friday night. Mason Thacker scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Luke Gullion, and a final defensive stop put the Redstreaks on top after eight lead changes throughout the game.

Gullion ended the game with 157 passing yards and one touchdown while rushing for 129 yards and one touchdown. Buddy Wilson rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and Thacker made five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Zack Hannah recorded a sack in the win, and Brent McGuire logged an interception on defense.

For the Warriors, Lucas King passed for 162 yards on 12 completions. Austin Magill rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while also notching 17 receiving yards.

Joey Francis made five receptions for 86 yards, and Fisher Schaaf rushed for 12 yards while also making an 18-yard catch. Nate Dreitzler scored on a touchdown run of his own, and Cody Watkins made two field goals while making all five of his extra point attempts.

Zane Trace 49, Southeastern 16: The Pioneers logged their fourth conference win of the season and had six different players score a touchdown in a win over the Panthers on Friday night. Carter Langley went a perfect 13-for-13 on pass attempts, and he ended the game with 200 passing yards while also rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Silas Stewart made three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown while also picking up a 26-yard rushing touchdown. Brice Johnson scored on a 52-yard run, Blake Phillips added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown and Riley Hartsaugh gained 26 rushing yards and a touchdown. Gunnar McCullough added 62 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Phillips also led the Pioneers with eight total tackles, while he, Johnson, Lukas Oiler and Spencer Brower all contributed half a sack each.

Westfall 41, Huntington 14: The Mustangs are on a bit of a roll. They logged their third win in four games and second win in a row after defeating the Huntsmen on the road on Friday night. They held the Huntsmen to just six points in the first quarter and ran up the score to hold a 19-point lead come halftime.

Friday was the third time this season in which the Mustangs have held an opponent to 15 points or less. It's also the fourth time that they've scored more than 40 points in a win.

Washington 13, Chillicothe 0: The Cavaliers came just shy of their first Frontier Athletic Conference win after falling to the Blue Lions in Washington Court House on Friday. Caden Eblin went 10-for-16 on pass attempts and ended the game with 70 passing yards while being intercepted twice.

Shawn Smith rushed for 89 yards on 23 carries while Oscar Morgan rushed for 16 yards on two attempts. Mamo Willison made four receptions for 26 yards, and Lucas Rinehart totaled 23 receiving yards on three catches.

Waverly 67, Northwest 23: The Tigers capitalized on a 26-point second quarter to cruise to a win over the Mohawks on Friday night. Jase Hurd rushed for 330 net yards and five touchdowns on 18 attempts, while quarterback Mason Kelly went 9-for-11 on passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Kody Swords and Mason Sparks each compiled a touchdown reception, and they ended the game with 77 receiving yards and 44 receiving yards respectively. Mike Delgado rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Creed Smith rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Jace Gecowets led the defense with 8.5 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss for 19 yards total. Dillon Glass also recovered a fumble.

